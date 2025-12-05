India–Russia ink postal agreement to boost cross-border e-commerce

New Delhi, Dec 5 India's Department of Posts and JSC Russia Post on Friday signed a bilateral agreement on the international tracked packet service (ITPS), marking an important milestone in strengthening cross-border postal cooperation and facilitating the growing volume of e-commerce trade between the two countries.

The operationalisation of ITPS between India and Russia will create a cost-effective, trackable, and reliable logistics channel for low-value consignments, an essential requirement for the global e-commerce ecosystem.

The service includes electronic advance data transmission, end-to-end tracking and delivery confirmation, ensuring enhanced transparency, security and improved ease of customs clearance.

"Russia continues to emerge as a significant and expanding market for Indian products, including health and wellness items, apparel, jewellery, home décor and other MSME-driven sectors," an official note said.

With Russia Post offering preferential delivery rates under the agreement, India Post will be able to offer this service to exporters at competitive tariffs, improving price competitiveness and market access for Indian sellers.

To support small businesses in accessing global markets, the Department of Posts, in collaboration with the CBIC, has set up 1,013 Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs) across the country.

A substantial share of exports via the postal channel originates from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, demonstrating the increasing participation of small enterprises and individual entrepreneurs in the international marketplace.

The launch of ITPS with Russia is expected to particularly benefit MSMEs, artisans, start-ups and rural entrepreneurs, enabling them to sell their products on Russian e-marketplaces with competitive logistics rates and dependable delivery timelines.

The agreement signifies the shared commitment of India and Russia to deepening bilateral trade, promoting digital commerce and strengthening collaboration in postal and logistics services.

