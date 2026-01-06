India-Russia maritime cooperation to create new trade routes, boost shipbuilding

New Delhi, Jan 6 Recent agreements for expanded maritime cooperation with Russia will increase the global maritime presence of India and will have a positive impact in areas including shipbuilding, Arctic‑capable maritime activities and new trade routes, a report has said.

The report from Maritime fairtrade said the partnership is expected to strengthen ties with Russia and facilitate smoother logistical operations, improving trade flows and promoting economic growth for both nations.

New trade routes will be formed between the Indian Ocean and the Russian Far East and economic growth will flourish by linking India’s shipbuilding capabilities with Russia’s experience and resources, it said.

India and Russia have held high-level discussions in late November 2025 to explore possible collaboration in areas including shipbuilding, trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

The high-level interagency consultations here were led by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia.

The report from Maritime fairtrade said the initiative signifies what Sonowal describes as “a new era of maritime connectivity and global cooperation.”

Sonowal emphasised the strategic importance of the India-Russia partnership, notably in shipbuilding and the establishment of new trade routes, such as the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chennai-Vladivostok corridor.

"He described this collaboration as a “win-win” scenario that not only furthers India’s “Make in India” initiative but also generates jobs and fosters a shared maritime future," the report highlighted.

The ambitious agenda was also outlined during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India on December 5, 2025, and they announced boosting bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030 and identified shipping and logistics as critical growth areas.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had discussions in Moscow earlier with Russian leaders on the proposed India–Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Free Trade Agreement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor