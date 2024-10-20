India sees 14 pc growth in vehicle exports in H1 FY25

New Delhi, Oct 20 The vehicle exports from India bounced back in the first six month of the current financial year (FY25) compared to the same period last fiscal, with more than 2.52 million automobiles shipped abroad.

The auto exports stood at 25,28,248 units in H1 FY25 (compared to 22,11,457 units in H1 FY24) — a 14 per cent jump.

Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles clocked robust double-digit growth while three-wheelers exports were down 1 per cent (year-on-year) but improved from the 18 per cent decrease in the same period in FY24, as per industry data.

According to industry data, in the April-September period, the passenger vehicle (PV) segment saw total export shipments of 376,679 units, up 12 per cent YoY.

In the first half this fiscal, the two-wheeler exports was at 19,59,145 units — a 16 per cent jump from 16,85,907 units in H1 FY24.

Maruti Suzuki India was the leader in passenger vehicle export with shipments of 147,063 units in April-September 2024. Hyundai Motor India was second with 62,162 passenger vehicle exports.

Leading automaker Maruti Suzuki India has also crossed the 1-crore cumulative production milestone at its Manesar facility in Haryana.

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto remained the top exporter with 764,827 units, followed by TVS Motor Co, in the reporting period.

Meanwhile, the Indian automobile market saw 6.55 per cent growth (year-on-year) in the first six month of current fiscal (FY25), as rural markets are set to spur demand going forward.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said that the April-September period saw 9.08 per cent sales growth in 2W, 7.58 per cent in 3W and 1.07 per cent in passenger vehicles (PVs). However, consumer vehicles (CV) and tracker retail sales fell by 0.65 per cent and 8.82 per cent, respectively, as per the FADA data.

