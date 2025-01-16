India set to become ‘GCC Capital of the World’

New Delhi, Jan 16 India is set to become the ‘GCC Capital of the World’ with 1,700 global capability centres (GCCs) employing over two million people — a number projected to grow significantly by 2030, the government said on Thursday.

The GCCs are leading the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, robotic process automation, digital commerce, cybersecurity, blockchain, augmented reality, and virtual reality.

According to Union Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, to synergise education and employment, skill development must be at the core of our efforts.

"

"By fostering strong industry-academia linkages, we can create a skilling model tailored to India’s unique needs. Skilling should go beyond certificates and focus on equipping individuals with practical expertise to meet the dynamic demands of the industry and self-employment sectors," he said at an event by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the national capital.

According to Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape, three key questions have emerged.

"How do we develop a digitally proficient workforce equipped to navigate an increasingly tech-driven job market? What strategies can we employ to build a truly inclusive workforce, where diversity is valued, and everyone is given equal opportunities? Additionally, as industries prioritise environmental sustainability, how can we integrate eco-friendly practices and values into our workforce culture?" she mentioned.

A skilled and adaptable workforce is crucial for attracting investments in key sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and green jobs.

"Strengthening labour-intensive industries ensures equitable opportunities for diverse demographics, including those with limited access to advanced education," she emphasised.

