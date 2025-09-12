India set to become global hub for hydrogen innovation under national mission: MoS

New Delhi, Sep 12 Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik on Friday said that India is laying strong foundations to become a global hub for innovation, manufacturing and deployment in hydrogen technologies.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the first Green Hydrogen R&D Conference in the national capital, he said that through the National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India aims not just to consume but also to lead the world in this critical clean energy sector.

“At the heart of this journey lies green hydrogen, a fuel that promises to decarbonise our hardest-to-abate sectors, open new trade frontiers, and create a cleaner and more secure future,” he said.

“The National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched by the Prime Minister, the Government is laying the foundations for India to emerge not just as a consumer, but as a global hub of innovation, manufacturing and deployment in hydrogen technologies,” the MoS added.

Naik underlined that green hydrogen lies at the heart of India’s journey to achieve Net Zero by 2070.

He said the fuel has the potential to decarbonise tough sectors such as steel, cement, fertilizer, shipping and mobility while also creating jobs, reducing import dependence and making Indian industries globally competitive.

He added that as countries bring in carbon regulations, India’s leadership in hydrogen will ensure its industries remain future-ready.

The minister noted that the government has already supported over 200 R&D projects in renewables, hydrogen, fuel cells and storage technologies, and that dedicated funding, testing facilities and incubation programmes are helping Indian researchers and startups convert ideas into breakthroughs.

“This conference is a testimony to our resolve to turn laboratories into launchpads and startups into global champions,” he said, urging young researchers to design disruptive solutions instead of incremental change.

The two-day event, organised by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, saw 1,347 registrations and hosted 17 technical sessions, five panel discussions and eight roundtable meetings.

A startup exhibition also showcased cutting-edge hydrogen technologies developed in India.

