India shaping international maritime standards: Minister

Mumbai, Dec 17 India is emerging as a global maritime innovator under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hosting the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA) council meeting here reflects India’s growing role in shaping international maritime standards, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has said.

India continues to be an active Council Member of IALA, contributing to global standard-setting, capacity building, technical cooperation, and the advancement of safe navigation practices in close collaboration with international partners.

The Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL), under the Ministry, successfully hosted the third council meeting of the IALA in Mumbai.

“This has further strengthened India’s role in navigation safety, and advancing digital and sustainable solutions for the global maritime community,” said the minister.

The high-level meeting brought together over 60 international delegates from more than 30 countries, reflecting the growing global confidence in India’s leadership in the maritime sector.

Sonowal also launched the Digital Ticketing Portal for Lighthouse Tourism, a major initiative aimed at enhancing digital access, transparency, and visitor convenience across 75 lighthouse tourism destinations in the country.

Vijay Kumar, Secretary (PSW), highlighted that with over 11,000 kms of coastline, more than 200 ports, and nearly 20,000 kms of navigable waterways, India’s maritime domain serves as a powerhouse of connectivity, trade and employment.

He noted that India, now the world’s fourth-largest economy, is witnessing a transformative phase in its maritime sector and emphasised the critical role of marine aids to navigation in supporting the nation’s Blue Economy aspirations.

Francis Zachariae, Secretary General of IALA, acknowledged India’s substantive contribution to global navigation safety and international maritime cooperation.

“During the technical sessions of the Council Meeting, extensive work undertaken by the four IALA Committees, Aids to Navigation Requirements and Management (ARM), Engineering and Sustainability (ENG), Vessel Traffic Services (VTS), and Digital Technologies (DTEC) was presented and deliberated upon,” said the ministry.

