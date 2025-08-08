India Shelter Finance Corp Q1FY26 Profit Jumps 43%

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 8: The Board of Directors of India Shelter Finance Corporation at its meeting held today, approved the unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rupinder Singh, Managing Director and CEO of India Shelter Finance Corporation said: We are pleased to announce that the Company delivered strong operational performance in the first quarter of FY26, driven by strong demand environment in the affordable housing segment. We delivered an AUM growth of 34% YoY, reaching an AUM of Rs. 8,712 Crs. In Q1FY26, we disbursed Rs. 887 Crs, registering a growth of 24% YoY. In Q1FY26, we added 24 new branches as part of the branch expansion strategy, geographic presence stood at 290 branches as of 30th June 2025.

On profitability metrics, PAT for the quarter came in at Rs. 119 Crs registering a growth of 43% YoY and 10% QoQ. Our return ratios have been on an improving trend with RoA improving to 6.0% and RoE reaching 17.2% for the first time post the IPO in Dec'23. We have been successful in reducing our Cost of Funds by 10 bps to 8.6% with spreads improving to 6.4%, ensuring sustained profitability.

* AUM as of Q1FY26 at Rs. 8,712 Crs, growth of 34% YoY

* Disbursements at Rs. 887 Crs, growth of 24% YoY

* PAT of Rs. 119 Crs for Q1FY26, growth of 43% YoY

* RoE for Q1FY26 at 17.2%

Profitability:

- Profit after tax grew by 43% YoY to Rs. 119 Crs in Q1FY26

- RoA improved to 6.0% in Q1FY26

- RoE improved to 17.2% in Q1FY26

Borrowings & Liquidity:

- Networth is at Rs. 2,836 Crs as of June'25. The company continues to carry a liquidity of Rs. 1,216 Crs as of June'25

- In Q1FY26, the cost of funds improved by 10bps to 8.6%

- In Q1FY26, Spreads expanded by 20bps QoQ & 30bps YoY to 6.4%

Asset Quality & Provisions:

- Gross Stage 3 and Net Stage 3 were at 1.2% and 0.9% as of June'25

- 30+ DPD stood at 4.5% as of June'25

- Credit Cost for the quarter came in at 0.5%

About India Shelter Finance Corporation:

India Shelter provides affordable home loans and loan against property in Tier 2 and 3 geographies in India. India Shelter provides home loans to customers from low-and middle-income segments who are building or buying their first homes. The company has strong distribution moat with its Pan-India network in 15 states via 290 branches and maintains a granular portfolio. The company is run by an experienced professional management team backed by marquee investors.

