India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd. Lauded with CARE AA-/Stable Rating by Care Edge: Solidifying Leadership in Affordable Housing Finance

New Delhi [India], June 29: India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited (ISFCL) is pleased to announce that CARE Ratings Limited has upgraded the credit rating of our Long Term Bank Facilities, amounting to Rs. 1,335.00 crores. The rating for ISFCL has been revised from CARE A+; Positive (Single A Plus; Outlook: Positive) to CARE AA-; Stable (Double A Minus; Outlook: Stable). The upgraded rating reflects our commitment to financial stability and growth, and we have enclosed the credit rating letter issued by CARE Ratings Limited for your reference.

India Shelter has been recognized for its operational excellence, strategic growth initiatives, and profound understanding of its diverse clientele's needs. The recent upgrade to a CARE AA-; Stable rating by CARE Ratings Limited, a leading rating agency, stands as a testament to the India Shelter's robust growth trajectory and innovative approach towards fostering financial inclusion across the heartland of India.

Empowering Aspirations and Facilitating Homeownership

India Shelter's mission revolves around transforming the dream of homeownership into reality. By offering specialized financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of the self-employed and low-income groups, India Shelter underscores its dedication to affordable housing finance. The accolade from CARE Ratings Limited celebrates India Shelter's prowess in navigating the intricacies of the affordable housing finance landscape and its clear vision for future expansion.

A Torchbearer of Strategic Expansion and Technological Innovation

The CARE AA-; Stable rating further recognizes India Shelter's strategic geographical expansion and adept use of technology to enhance service delivery. With a significant footprint across various states and a strong presence in key regions, India Shelter has achieved deep market penetration. The company's forward-thinking, technology-first approach has streamlined operations, fortified its credit appraisal system, and significantly propelled its scalable and sustainable business model.

Steering Ahead with Confidence

Augmented by the CARE AA-; Stable rating, India Shelter is geared for sustained growth in the affordable housing finance domain. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding its reach and enriching its product array to meet the evolving demands of its customers. Focused on operational leverage and maintaining a healthy capital adequacy ratio, ISFCL is dedicated to realizing its pledge of providing "A Shelter for All Indians."

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd. provides affordable home loans and loan against property in Tier 2 and 3 geographies in India. India Shelter provides home loans to customers from low-and middle income segments who are building or buying their first homes. The company has strong distribution moat with its Pan-India network in 15 states via 223 branches and maintains a granular portfolio. The company is being run by an experienced professional management team backed by marquee investors.

