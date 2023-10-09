India Shelter Home Loans and Loans Against Property Now Available on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: India Shelter has partnered with Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. One can now apply for affordable home loans and loans against property by India Shelter on the Bajaj Markets platform.

Individuals can utilise a home loan to purchase their dream property. Meanwhile, a loan against property can be used to fulfil multiple requirements like funding education, tackling medical emergency, or managing travel expenses.

Here are some key details of India Shelter Home Loans and Loans Against Property:

Here are the benefits of applying for an India Shelter Loan on Bajaj Markets:

- Hassle-free Online Application Process

- Quick Approval

- Transparency

- Easy-to-use EMI Calculator

Individuals looking to apply for India Shelter Loans can check the documents required and eligibility criteria on the Bajaj Markets platform. One can find India Shelter Loans and many more offers to choose from on the Bajaj Markets website and app.

