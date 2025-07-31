India Shines at the 20th Asian Roller-Skating Championship in South Korea

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 31: The 20th Asian Roller-Skating Championship, held in South Korea this week, concluded with record-breaking participation and standout performances from athletes across the continent. Governed by the Confederation of Asian Roller Sports (CARS), the prestigious event brought together over 600 skaters from 22 countries, competing across multiple disciplines including speed, inline hockey, freestyle, and artistic roller-skating. One of the standout moments of the tournament came when India's Naisha Nishit Mehta struck gold, becoming the first Indian junior skater to top the podium in this event on an international stage.

Regarded as one of Asia's premier skating tournaments, the championship is known for showcasing top-tier talent and providing a platform for emerging skaters to make their mark on the international stage. This year's edition was particularly notable for its high technical standards, synchronized team routines, and a growing representation of countries like India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines in medal standings.

The artistic roller-skating category drew significant attention with its Solo Dance and Free Dance events, judged on criteria such as rhythm, footwork, precision, and artistic interpretation. The judges' panel included international officials from Japan, Italy, South Korea, and India, ensuring strict adherence to global standards and scoring benchmarks.

In a historic first for India, Naisha Nishit Mehta, a 17-year-old skater from Mumbai, secured the Gold Medal in the Junior Girls - Solo Dance category. Making her international debut, Mehta scored a decisive win with a 6.72-point lead, becoming the first Indian junior skater to claim top honours in this event. Her victory added to India's growing presence in international skating competitions and was applauded by the Indian contingent and event organizers alike. "Skating is where I find freedom," says Naisha. "Winning gold for India was a dream I lived on that rink."

According to her coach, Ms. Adesh Singh, who also serves as a Team India Coach and International Judge, Mehta's performance demonstrated "impeccable balance, creativity, and emotional depth." With this victory, she joins a new generation of Indian athletes carving space in niche international sporting arenas.

The next major international event on the calendar is the Pacific Cup, followed by the World Roller Games later this year, where India is expected to field its largest-ever contingent.

