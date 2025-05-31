India Shines - Sudha Reddy Becomes Miss World's First Global Ambassador

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31: In a historic first, the Miss World Organization has appointed Sudha Reddy, a leading Indian philanthropist and businesswoman, as its first-ever Global Ambassador. The announcement comes ahead of the 72nd Miss World Grand Finale, marking a significant milestone in the global pageant's evolution.

As a recognized women leader and changemaker, Mrs. Reddy will represent Beauty With A Purpose Miss World's charitable foundation founded in 1972 which focuses on child health, education, women's empowerment, and humanitarian relief. In her new role, she will lead global outreach efforts, support community-driven initiatives, and spotlight voices driving change on the ground.

Reddy will also serve on the international jury panel for the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale.

"I am deeply honoured to take on this global responsibility. I hope to use this platform to strengthen impactful work happening across communities and empower women and children to reach their full potential," said Mrs. Reddy.

Welcoming her into the role, Julia Morley, Chairperson and Founder of the Miss World Organization, said "Mrs. Sudha Reddy reflects the core values of Beauty With A Purpose. Her compassion and leadership will help us inspire the next generation and bring meaningful change across borders."

This announcement coincides with Miss World's return to India after nearly three decades. Hyderabad is set to welcome delegates from over 100 countries as it hosts the grand finale, placing India once again at the center of global celebration.

Mrs. Reddy is Director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) and heads the Sudha Reddy Foundation, which focuses on inclusive development through education, health, and social empowerment. She has collaborated with global organizations including UNICEF and the Global Gift Foundation, and is a prominent presence at major cultural forums such as the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, and the Paris Olympics.

