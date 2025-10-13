India showcases railway modernisation at Asia's largest rail exhibition, says CII Trade Fair Council Chairman

New Delhi [India], October 13 : The International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025, Asia's largest and the world's second-largest railway technology show, is set to highlight India's growing role in global rail modernisation. The event, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with Indian Railways is bringing together leading domestic and international players to showcase the latest innovations in railway equipment and safety systems.

Speaking toon the sidelines of the event, B. Thiagarajan, Chairman of the CII Trade Fair Council, said, "We are here to present the International Railway Equipment Exhibition 2025. This is the 16th edition, organised by CII in collaboration with Indian Railways. We have more than 450 exhibitors, and this is Asia's largest and the world's second-largest exhibition. It focuses on railway modernisation, technology, safety, and creating business opportunities for MSMEs and large enterprises to collaborate with Indian Railways and align with their goals of making Indian Railways a truly world-class, affordable, and safe, providing extraordinary comfort to the passengers."

The exhibition, being held at Bharat Mandapam from October 15 to October 27, serves as a major platform for industries and government bodies to engage on future-ready rail technologies. The event focuses on key areas, including advanced rolling stock, digital signalling, track innovation, and passenger safety systems, that support the vision of transforming Indian Railways into a global benchmark for efficiency and comfort.

India's rail sector has witnessed a significant transformation in recent years. The country's manufacturers are now among the leading global suppliers of rolling stock and railway safety equipment. Indian firms are exporting to markets such as the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia, marking India's growing reputation as a reliable global rail partner.

According to CII, the domestic railway market in India is valued at approximately Rs 2.5 lakh crore (approximately USD 30 billion), while the global market is estimated to be USD 360 billion. With continuous modernisation efforts and increasing participation in global supply chains, India is expected to capture a larger share of the international railway market in the coming years.

