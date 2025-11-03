India shows power of sharing knowledge and learning together: Industry leader

Bengaluru, Nov 3 Today is a great example of how we can come together to discuss, share knowledge, and learn from one another -- all of which are essential for the future, Hanna Stjärne, Executive Director of the Nobel Foundation said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS on the sideline of the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here, she said the enthusiasm and curiosity shown by Indian students and researchers reflected the country’s deep commitment to learning and collaboration.

“When we organise meetings like this, we bring many laureates onto the stage, but they’re also here to engage and answer questions,” she said.

“It becomes an exchange between students, the public, and the laureates -- a true opportunity to learn from one another,” Stjärne told IANS.

Stjärne praised the success of the Bengaluru session, saying, “There were so many questions today -- we could have continued the discussion for much longer.”

“I’m really looking forward to hearing the questions that the audience in Mumbai will raise tomorrow,” she said.

Reflecting on the Bengaluru session, she said the level of curiosity among participants was remarkable.

She also appreciated the collaboration that made the event possible, calling it “an excellent partnership that worked out very well.”

The Nobel Prize Dialogue, titled “The Future We Want”, was held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at IISc Bengaluru and served as a platform to connect global scientific leaders with India’s young minds, fostering discussions on innovation, sustainability, and the shared future of humanity.

