India, South Korea bolster strategic ties around security, trade, supply chain

New Delhi, Aug 27 South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun's recent visit to India enhanced bilateral cooperation in areas like technology, security and economic collaboration, as both countries marked 10 years of their Special Strategic Partnership.

According to a new report, both the countries expressed interest in unhindered trade routes by maintaining a secure and stable regional environment.

India and South Korea had experienced the vulnerabilities associated with the rising trade barriers, fluctuating tariffs, concentrated supply chains, and dependence upon a narrow set of partners, according to the report in India Narrative.

During the meeting with External Affairs Minister (Eam) Dr. S Jaishankar, Hyun highlighted the importance of advancing collaboration on counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security for regional stability.

The South Korean minister's firm condemnation of the Pahalgam incident at the meeting gained diplomatic trust. EAM Jaishankar proposed that as this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Korea-India Special Strategic Partnership, the partnership should be strengthened to a new level, expanding strategic economic cooperation between Korea and India, which holds great potential.

Both countries expressed interest in unhindered trade routes by maintaining a secure and stable regional environment. India and South Korea had experienced the vulnerabilities associated with the rising trade barriers, fluctuating tariffs, concentrated supply chains, and dependence upon a narrow set of partners.

They sought to prioritise supply chain resilience, technology transfer, and diversification in resetting its economic partnership, the report said.

Further, ministers shared the vision of improving semiconductor manufacturing and securing a favourable position within the East Asian supply chain matrix. Both countries plan to work on green hydrogen projects to strengthen economic resilience and achieve climate objectives.

The defence and maritime security form another pillars of collaboration, with the primary goal of enhancing each other’s capabilities. Joint defence initiatives, such as intelligence sharing, drills, and defence technology exchanges, were prioritised to secure trade routes.

Corporate engagements and cultural and academic exchanges were emphasised as ways to strengthen people-to-people connections, reinforcing a proactive alliance in the face of global uncertainties.

India and South Korea began a ‘Strategic Partnership’ in 2010, which was elevated to ‘Special Strategic Partnership’ in 2015 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Seoul. Both nations commemorated 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor