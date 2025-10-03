India strengthens ties with Malaysia, Uganda on labour mobility

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 3 Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, held productive bilateral meetings with the President of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) and delegations from Malaysia and Uganda on the sidelines of the World Social Security Summit (WSSF) here on Friday.

The minister discussed the issues of mutual recognition of skills, safe labour mobility, and social protection collaboration.

Dr. Mandaviya is in Malaysia to receive the ISSA Award 2025 for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Social Security’ on behalf of the Government of India.

Dr. Mandaviya interacted with Professor Mohammed Azman, President of ISSA and CEO of PERKESO, the social security organisation of Malaysia.

He expressed gratitude for ISSA’s recognition of India’s achievements in social security expansion, and welcomed India’s enhanced representation and voting rights within ISSA.

The Minister also emphasised India’s digital-first approach to social protection delivery, highlighting the e-Shram and National Career Service (NCS) platforms in particular.

The President of ISSA congratulated India on its achievements in social protection, and appreciated the remarkable expansion in social security coverage within a short span of time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mandaviya also met Betty Amongi Ongom, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development of Uganda. Both sides underlined the century-old historical ties and welcomed the revival of the India-Uganda Joint Trade Cooperation Session earlier this year in New Delhi after 23 years.

The leaders noted potential for partnerships in Public Works, Agriculture, Traditional Medicine, and tele-medicine, which would strengthen economic engagement and enhance skilled professional exchanges.

Mandaviya shared India’s achievements in extending social protection coverage, which has been one of the fastest expansions globally, and highlighted India’s digital public infrastructure. India also expressed willingness to support Uganda in developing digital platforms to effectively match talent with opportunity.

Uganda showed keen interest in learning more about India’s digital public infrastructure, especially e-Shram and NCS, and in adopting the same at the earliest.

The Indian minister also held discussions with Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources, Malaysia. He reiterated New Delhi's readiness to support Malaysia’s labour market needs through India’s professional and skilled workforce, leveraging its demographic dividend.

The Ministers underlined the importance of the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership, with strong potential in futuristic sectors such as IT, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

India reaffirmed its readiness to move forward on the proposed Memorandum of Collaboration between ESIC and PERKESO, which has already been initiated with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Union Minister also stated that the Global South should take the lead in framing model definitions for gig and platform workers for the global community at large.

Malaysia extended an invitation to Dr. Mandaviya for the summit on platform workers, which the country is scheduled to host in 2026.

