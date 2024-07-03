India supports advancement of standards for spices to enhance international trade

New Delhi [India], July 3 : India strongly supported the advancement of standards development for various spices during the 86th session of the Executive Committee (CCEXEC) of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) which is being held in Rome from 1st to 5th July.

India is participating as a member in the 86th session of the Executive Committee (CCEXEC) of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC).

The Codex Alimentarius Commission, an international body established by FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) and the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to protect consumer health and promote fair practices in food trade. The CCEXEC plays a critical role in reviewing proposals for new work and monitoring the progress of standards development.

The CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), G Kamala Vardhana Rao is representing India in the session.

During the session, India strongly supported the advancement of standards development for various spices, including small cardamom, turmeric, and vanilla. This initiative is particularly significant for India, being a major producer and exporter of these spices, as it would facilitate smoother international trade.

Additionally, India backed the progression of standards for named vegetable oils, guidelines for the control of Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia coli, and the safe use and reuse of water in food production and processing.

India also championed the proposal for developing Codex guidance on food safety considerations related to the use of recycled materials in food packaging. This initiative is crucial in addressing global challenges such as climate change, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Moreover, India shared its experience with the guidelines developed by FSSAI on recycling post-consumer PET for food contact applications. These guidelines were well-received and appreciated by the CCEXEC members.

India's participation, as a member of the High-level Executive Committee (CCEXEC), highlights the country's dedication to establishing robust food safety standards and promoting fair practices in the global food trade, reflecting an important role in the international food industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor