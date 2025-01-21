India, Telangana pavilions inaugurated at World Economic Forum

Hyderabad, Jan 21 The India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos was inaugurated jointly by Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, state IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and Kerala State Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeev.

They together also formally declared open the Telangana Pavilion, followed by an intense discussion on various projects where the state could set an example for India.

The two Union Ministers also promised maximum support for various state initiatives in skills development and food processing, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

In the first meeting at Telangana Pavilion Tarek Sultan, Chairman, Agility met IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu. The Minister said that the government’s focus is on farmers and increasing their income in a sustainable manner.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is leading the state delegation at the 55th annual meet of the World Economic Forum. The discussions at the three-day meet this year are being held under the theme ‘Industries In Intelligent Age’.

Round table meetings and seminars are organised with the theme of changing industrial strategies in accordance with scientific and technological advances and meeting the growing energy needs.

Delegates from various countries and states, experts from various fields and industrialists are among the 3,000 people participating in the event.

According to the CMO, leading companies from India and abroad are showing keen interest in the clean and green energy policy that came into force recently, the incentives provided by the government for renewable energy and pumped storage power generation.

In addition to energy production, the development of Fourth City in Hyderabad, expansion of AI-based IT services and investment in setting up state-of-the-art data centres are being discussed.

For the second day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Sridhar Babu and officials will hold discussions with the CEOs of various companies in Davos. Meetings with representatives of companies such as Amazon, Unilever, Skyroot Aerospace, and Sify Technologies are scheduled for later in the day. The Chief Minister will meet representatives of various companies and industrialists under the aegis of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The TelanganaRising Team will hold discussions to attract investments mainly in IT, data centres and the clean and green energy sector. Several agreements are likely to be signed on this occasion. The state government says last year it secured an investment of Rs 40,232 crore at Davos and it expects to attract higher investment this time.

