"India - the new axis of global energy," says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], October 10 : India is rapidly solidifying its position as a central force in the global energy landscape and not just part of the world's energy story, said Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Friday, sharing the key figures of the industry.

Sharing the figures, he added in his X post on Friday, he added that now the world's third-largest energy and oil consumer, India is also the fourth-largest refining hub, boasting a total refining capacity exceeding 258 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA). Its prominence in global LNG trade continues to grow, with the country ranked as the fourth-largest LNG importer, accounting for around 6% of global trade.

India's energy infrastructure is also scaling up, with the sixth-largest pipeline network globally, stretching 25,429 km, and plans to expand it to 33,475 km by 2030.

On the domestic front, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) continues to transform lives, now impacting 10.60 crore households and supporting a total of 33 crore LPG consumers across the country.

In exploration, India has launched its largest offshore Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) round, covering 25 blocks across approximately 1.91 lakh square kilometers.

India is also making strong progress toward clean energy goals. The country aims to produce 900 KTPA of green hydrogen by 2030, while in compressed biogas (CBG), 114 plants are operational, generating 780 tonnes per day, with 42,800 tonnes procured in FY 2024-25.

"India is not just part of the world's energy story it is shaping it," Puri said, attributing the momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

India has made significant progress in strengthening its energy sector in recent years. The country is successfully balancing the twin goals of meeting rising electricity demand and promoting sustainability. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 85 per cent of the increase in global electricity demand over the next three years will come from emerging and developing economies.

As one of the fastest-growing major economies, India plays a central role in the global energy transition. Its energy demand is expected to grow at the fastest rate among major economies, driven by sustained economic growth. Consequently, India's share in global primary energy consumption is projected to double by 2035, according to the official estimates.

