India to achieve all economic goals to become a powerful economy: IIT Dhanbad Director

New Delhi, Dec 16 India will be able to achieve the economic goals that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are striving for, and the nation will definitely become a powerful economy, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Director, Sukumar Mishra, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the inauguration of the National Industrial Exhibition cum seminar in Bokaro, he described the manufacturing sector and the new concepts in agriculture as initiatives that will change the destiny of the country.

Mishra said that 2045 will be a major milestone for a developed India, and the way India is progressing, keeping this in mind, is full of promise.

"Just as the US dollar reigns supreme in the world, the day is not far when India too will become a strong economic power and the Indian rupee will dominate the global stage," he noted.

He further noted that the concepts of an integrated manufacturing sector, new agricultural concepts, AI control, and quantum computing will make India a strong economic power, and the Indian rupee will rule the world.

The IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Director highlighted that instead of focusing on issues like declining GDP and the rising dollar, we need to focus on long-term planning to achieve a developed India.

He said that when the country gained independence, the concept was "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan". Later, "Jai Vigyan" was added, and then, considering the need of the hour, Jai Anusandhan was added to "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan".

Considering the role that the emerging technologies can play in the all-round growth of the nation, he emphasised that the need of the hour is to transform knowledge into science and science into technology.

"Only by doing so will India once again become a world leader in all four areas," Mishra noted.

India is the world's fastest-growing economy, and despite the global headwinds, the nation grew at a rate of 7.8 per cent and 8.2 per cent in the first two quarters of the current financial year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor