India to deploy 38,000 GPUs, set up 600 data labs to strengthen AI ecosystem: MeitY

New Delhi [India], September 9 : India has reaffirmed its commitment to building a robust and inclusive AI ecosystem with plans to deploy 38,000 GPUs at affordable rates and establish 600 data labs across the country, said Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary & CEO, IndiaAI Mission, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

"India is committed to building a robust and inclusive AI ecosystem through the deployment of 38,000 GPUs at affordable rates and the establishment of 600 data labs to accelerate AI research and innovation. Embedding responsible and ethical AI frameworks while combating misinformation will be critical as we move forward," Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary & CEO, IndiaAI Mission, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

He emphasised the importance of developing responsible, ethical AI frameworks, combating misinformation, and embedding AI culture across organisations.

Singh mentioned that the CII AI Summit is a precursor to the India- AI Impact Summit 2026 in February 2025 and extended an invitation to all panellists and delegates to participate in the summit.

Puneet Chandok, Chairman, CII National AI Forum & President, Microsoft India & South Asia, emphasized India's ambitions to establish a future-ready AI ecosystem.

He highlighted innovations like AI-driven agriculture, which could increase yields by 30-40 per cent and reduce costs by 30 per cent, and underscored the importance of human-centric, responsible AI development. Mr Chandok called for strategic AI roadmaps focusing on solutions, data frameworks, trust, security, and talent skillingadvocating a shift from AI excitement to tangible action.

Arvind Kumar, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Govt. of India delivered his Keynote Address in the CII National Artificial Intelligence Awards Ceremony and cited that India's AI ecosystem is thriving with access to world-class data, top educational institutions, and affordable computing power, GPUs available for as low as Rs 65 per hour.

This infrastructure is enabling innovators to build AI solutions that address real, pressing challenges in healthcare, finance, and beyond. He highlighted that the goal of AI is to improve lives, enhance inclusion, and solve the country's most urgent problems.

