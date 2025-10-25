India to engage constructively with UN to advance voice of Global South: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 25 India will continue to engage constructively with the United Nations (UN) to advance peace, sustainable development and the voice of the Global South, according to Union Minister Manohar Lal.

In his address at the 80th United Nations Day celebrations as the chief guest at an event here, the minister highlighted the UN’s remarkable contributions over the past eight decades in preventing conflicts, promoting international law, and supporting the development of nations left behind.

Referring to the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future” — a concept rooted in India’s G20 Presidency — Manohar Lal emphasised the importance of shared global responsibility and cooperation to address interconnected challenges.

The minister reaffirmed India’s deep partnership with the UN, citing initiatives such as the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and the India-UN Global Capacity Building Initiative as examples of India’s action-oriented approach and commitment to South–South cooperation.

Paying tribute to Indian peacekeepers who made the supreme sacrifice in UN missions, he reiterated India’s unwavering stand against terrorism and its call for reforms in the UN, particularly the expansion of the UN Security Council to make it more inclusive and representative.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that 'all is not well' within the United Nations and that its decisions do not address global priorities. He pointed out how a UN Security Council member protected the terror group that claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

While launching a postage stamp to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations in New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar recalled the sacrifices of Indian UN peacekeepers and spoke about the recently hosted Chiefs of Army Staff conclave in the national capital, which witnessed participation from 30 troop-contributing countries.

He further said, "That said, we must also recognise that all is not well with the United Nations. Its decision-making neither reflects its membership nor addresses global priorities. Its debates have become increasingly polarised and its working visibly gridlocked."

