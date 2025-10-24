India to eye new rice export markets during BIRC 2025: IREF's Dev Garg

New Delhi [India], October 24 : India is looking to expand its rice export reach into new markets such as the Philippines, Gambia, Liberia, and Ghana, said Dev Garg, Vice President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) and Director of Shri Lal Mahal Group, during a press conference ahead of The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025.

Garg noted that the agriculture ministers from these four nations will attend the conference, calling their participation a "major milestone" for India's rice export ecosystem. He explained that India aims to strengthen its position in regions where competitors such as Pakistan and Ireland currently dominate. "India has identified 26 markets where competitors are more dominant. These markets import Rs 1,80,000 crore worth of rice from other countries. So, various rice varieties, GI, non-basmati, and basmati, have been identified which can replace this Rs 1,80,000 crore worth of imports," Garg said.

He added that memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 25,000 crore are expected to be signed during the conference. These agreements will involve state governments, agricultural boards, and foreign importers. The focus will be on promoting India's geographical indication (GI) rice and premium non-basmati varieties that previously struggled to find markets.

At the event, an AI-powered colour-sorter-cum-grader machine will be unveiled for the first time in India. According to Garg, this technology aims to improve the country's rice grading process and reduce losses. "The goal is to bring down the 25 per cent drop in white rice to 10 per cent. This colour sorter will contribute toward that target," he said.

The conference will also see the National Cooperative Organics Limited launch 12 new varieties of organic rice and a dedicated online portal. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will showcase its trade facilitation platform, while a new incubation and research center focusing on job creation and agricultural innovation will also be announced. Additionally, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) will train farmers on sustainable and good agricultural practices.

Garg noted that the Government of Telangana will play a major role at the event, aiming to dispose of a surplus of 277 lakh metric tons of rice this year. So far, 5,484 entities, including startups, exporters, and importers, have registered for the conference, with over 500 expected to be startups and small industries. "Bihar will also participate, bringing more than 20 farmer producer organizations (FPOs) to the event," he added.

