India to host Asia Pacific accident investigation group meeting and workshop for 1st time

New Delhi, Oct 26 India is set to host the Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG) meeting and workshop for the first time, marking a significant step in strengthening international cooperation in aircraft accident investigations, Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Sunday.

The four-day event will take place in the national capital from October 28 to 31 with Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu inaugurating the sessions.

“Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on behalf of Ministry of Civil Aviation, will be hosting a four-day Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC- AIG) meeting along with workshop from October 28-31,” the ministry said.

“Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu is scheduled to inaugurate the event,” it added.

Organised by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the meeting will bring together around 90 representatives from aircraft accident investigation authorities across Asia-Pacific countries, along with officials from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The APAC-AIG meeting, held annually, provides a common platform for ICAO member states in the Asia-Pacific region to exchange expertise, experience, and information related to aircraft accident and incident investigations.

The discussions aim to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance the overall capability of countries in investigating aviation incidents more effectively.

The two-day workshop, scheduled for October 28–29, will focus on key aspects of aircraft accident investigations, including procedures, best practices, and reporting mechanisms.

Officials from the AAIB, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and international experts will participate in these sessions.

On October 30 and 31, representatives from ICAO member states and AAIB officials will hold detailed discussions to promote collaboration, develop shared standards, and further improve investigation processes across the Asia-Pacific region.

Hosting this event for the first time underscores India’s growing role in global aviation safety and its commitment to enhancing investigative capabilities through international partnerships.

