India to host the world's largest textiles event, Bharat Tex 2024

New Delhi [India], October 21 : In a momentous initiative, the Indian textile industry, in collaboration with industry bodies, is set to host "Bharat Tex 2024," heralded as the world's largest textiles event.

This mega exhibition is scheduled to take place from February 26 to February 29, 2024, in New Delhi. Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, unveiled the event during a curtain raiser at Vanijya Bhavan, New Delhi, read the press release issued by the Ministry of Textiles.

The initiative marks India's dedication to becoming a global textile powerhouse, combining innovation, collaboration, and the "Make in India" spirit.

Bharat Tex 2024 represents India's 5F vision, encompassing Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

It emphasizes the nation's readiness to take on global competition in the textile sector, creating products not only for India but the entire world.

Minister Goyal encouraged the industry to build globally recognized brands while simultaneously developing "Brand India", read the press release.

The event was attended by industry associations, textile sector leaders, and senior government officials.

During the ceremony, Minister Goyal unveiled the fair logo, website, and video, emphasizing the significance of showcasing India's strengths across the textile value chain and in sustainability initiatives, read the press release.

Bharat Tex 2024 aims to position India as a mature, competitive global sourcing destination within the textile industry.

"Bharat Tex 2024" is anticipated to be a comprehensive representation of the entire textile industry value chain, encompassing India's rich cultural heritage, traditional textile practices, and the latest technological innovations, read the press release.

With over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 30,000 visitors from 40 countries, the event will feature knowledge sessions, seminars, conferences, CEO roundtables, B2B and G2G meetings, strategic investment announcements, product launches, and global collaborations that will reshape the textile industry.

In addition to these, the event will showcase live demonstrations, cultural events, fashion presentations, designer and brand exhibitions, fashion shows, sustainability workshops, and expert talks.

Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textile, expressed that the textile industry has a substantial opportunity to increase exports, making "Bharat Tex 2024" a timely event, read the press release.

The event aims to bring together key players in the Indian and global textile sectors, emphasizing opportunities, infrastructure, incentives, and benefits available in India for global investors and buyers.

"Bharat Tex 2024" will also serve as a platform for global investors and buyers to explore India's potential as a global manufacturer and consumer market.

This industry-led initiative will be organized jointly by 11 Textile-related Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and other industry bodies, read the release.

The Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Naren Goenka, and the Chairman of the Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL), Bhadresh Dodia, presented detailed plans for the upcoming fair, read the release.

"Bharat Tex 2024" signifies India's commitment to reshaping the global textile landscape, showcasing its multifaceted strengths, sustainable practices, and unparalleled creativity.

