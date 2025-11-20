India to maintain stable policy amid moderate inflation, good growth: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], November 20 : Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday assured that India will continue to provide a stable policy environment, ongoing regulatory simplification, robust economic growth and very moderate inflation in the years ahead, conditions he said are ideal for investors.

Representing the Government of India at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Vaishnaw articulated India's vision for a stable, responsible, and innovation-driven digital and economic future.

Highlighting the country's strong economic fundamentals, Vaishnaw said, "With high growth and moderate inflation, India will continue to offer a stable policy regime, sustained simplification, good growth and very moderate inflation in the coming years a situation every investor looks forward to."

Further, he extended an invitation to global investors to join the New Economy Forum in New Delhi next year, underscoring India's readiness to be a key driver of the global economic transformation.

India's real GDP for Q1 2025 was Rs 47.89 lakh crore, growing by 7.8 per cent year-on-year from Rs 44.42 lakh crore in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth was driven by strong performance in the services, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently revised India's growth estimate, raising it from 6.4 per cent to 6.6 per cent for this year.

On the other hand, India's retail inflation fell sharply to 0.25 per cent in October 2025, lowest year-on-year inflation of the current CPI series, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Addressing the challenges posed by emerging digital realities, the Minister expressed deep concern over the erosion of trust between citizens and institutions due to the unchecked influence of social media, including deepfakes, synthetic content and rapidly amplified rumours. He emphasised that platforms must take responsibility for the content they host and disseminate, ensuring it does not harm individuals, communities, or the broader societal fabric.

He explained India's "techno-legal" approach to digital governance, noting that recently notified Data Protection Act is principles-based, designed to evolve with rapidly changing technologies without stifling innovation.

"We believe in a balanced combination of innovation and regulation, where innovation is encouraged while potential harm is effectively mitigated," he said, adding that the government is working closely with industry and civil society to maintain this equilibrium.

The Minister reiterated that companies operating in India must respect country's constitution, the legal framework and the country's social and cultural diversity. "Platforms must understand and respond responsibly to the societal context, diversity and sensitivities of the country in which they operate," he affirmed.

