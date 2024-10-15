India to make digital connectivity affordable for emerging economies: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 15 India has a key role to play in making technology available in the Global South and in leading the world in fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to make digital connectivity affordable across the globe, Union Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) 2024 and the eighth edition of ‘India Mobile Congress’ in the national capital, the minister said India is all set to become a provider of telecom services and domestic companies will become providers of high security and quality technological equipment to emerging economies.

The ITU-WTSA is being hosted in India and the Asia-Pacific for the first time. The global event has brought together more than 3,000 industry leaders, policy makers and tech experts from over 190 countries.

According to the Commerce Minister, India's stable network connectivity across rural and urban areas is an achievement of the flagship ‘Digital India’ campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

Highlighting PM Modi’s foresight of using technology as an enabler for good governance, for providing business opportunities and as an enabler to expand the country's economic activities, Goyal said the country today thinks as one nation.

“When countries work with India, they are assured of high quality, affordability and cost-effective solutions and are assured of uninterrupted business activities allowing companies to look up to India for their global capability centres (GCCs),” said the minister.

The entire ecosystem of digitalisation involving machine learning, artificial intelligence and data analytics has its imprint in India.

“India is recognised for its innovation, talent and the large market it provides. Innovation defines the India growth story and the world recognises India as a leader in democratising technology for the deprived and the whole world,” said Minister Goyal.

The minister also praised the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) for instilling confidence in making India self-reliant in technological achievements.

