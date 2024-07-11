India Triumphs at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Coca-Cola India and ICC Showcase 'Made in India' Recycled PET Flags

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 11: In the thrilling conclusion of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 held in the USA and the West Indies where India truly emerged victorious, by winning the prestigious tournament. Coca-Cola India and the ICC once again brought a refreshing difference by combining cricket passion with a commitment to sustainability.

This year's Men's T20 World Cup matches featured the 'Made in India' National Flags and the Cricket 4 Good Flags, crafted from post-consumer recycled PET bottles. These bottles were transformed into polyester fabric and recycled yarn, made by recycling garbage and plastic bottles. These flags were proudly displayed during the national anthem ceremony at the respective stadiums.

Coca-Cola India first introduced the recycled PET National Flags during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023, becoming the first company in the world to introduce these flags in cricket. Following the impactful, sustainable strides made previously through several green initiatives during the marquee event, Coca-Cola India continues to showcase environmental responsibility by the creation of these National Flags of the participating 20 nations, the largest flags in the world with the size 35 metres by 20 metres and the nine ICC Cricket 4 Good Flags.

In addition, Thums Up was the official beverage and sports drink partner for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Recently, Coca-Cola has extended its partnership with ICC, committing to serve as a global partner for ICC events until 2031. This renewed collaboration solidifies Coca-Cola's support for cricket across all three formats, ensuring a lasting sustainable impact on the sport, worldwide.

Approximately 11,000 PET bottles have been transformed into each national flag, and 2,000 bottles into each ICC Cricket 4 Good Flag by Go Rewise by Ganesha Ecoverse Limited and their partner. Even the packaging for these flags is made from recycled material, emphasizing on a holistic approach to sustainability. Also, all these flags are Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certified, meeting international standards for recycled content, social and environmental practices, and chemical restrictions. Further, the use of cutting-edge AI sorting systems has boosted waste segregation efficiency, enhancing resource recovery. Simultaneously, the collection systems have empowered over 50,000 waste workers, including women. A dedicated team of 600 workers was built to bring these magnificent flags to life. Each of these flags produce 60% lesser carbon emissions while saving hundreds of kgs of waste going to landfills and reducing dependency on fossil fuel-based resources.

Rajesh Ayapilla, Senior Director-CSR and Sustainability for Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia (INSWA), said, "At Coca-Cola, we're excited to unite cricket passion with our commitment to sustainability at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. These recycled PET flags showcase our dedication to circularity and environmental responsibility. By turning post-consumer plastic bottles into symbols of national pride, we celebrate fans and take a significant step towards a greener future. We believe that the initiative will set a precedent for future events and will continue to inspire a positive change."

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said, "ICC World Cups have once again proven to be a fantastic platform to showcase the partnership between Coca-Cola India and the ICC, highlighting our shared commitment to cricket and the environment. The 'Made in India' recycled PET flags were a powerful initiative of our exciting partnership. Not only did they create a vibrant atmosphere during the national anthem ceremonies, but they also demonstrated how innovation can promote sustainability within cricket."

Yash Sharma, Founder, Go Rewise, said, "Our mission is to wisely recycle every bottle used and disposed off into high-value products and give multiple lives to our resources. As the ICC World Cup fans cheered for their nations, the world saw a combination of India's sports as well as technological prowess in recycling post-consumer waste and the craft of 100+ artisanal men and women creating a symbol of sustainability and sportsmanship through flags made of recycled PET bottles. We are proud to partner with Coca-Cola to continue their commitment to weave sustainability into sports."

Through this innovative initiative, Coca-Cola India and the ICC are not just promoting a sustainable future but also inspiring cricket fans to join the movement towards environmental stewardship.

About Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice, and dairy-based products. In India, it's beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices. The company also offers hydration beverages including Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani, and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes and Smartwater. In addition, it offers Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives, and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, the Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458142/Recycled_PET_Flags.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458143/Coca_Cola_India_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458144/ICC_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor