India TV Launches 'India TV Chunav Manch,' Its Exclusive 24x7 Election Coverage Channel in the CTV Space

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 16: India TV, one of the leading news broadcasters and the only news group to have CTV first news channels in India, has added another jewel to its crown with the launch of 'India TV Chunav Manch,'a dedicated channel for 24x7 election updates. The launch is scheduled for 15th October and will take place during India TV's flagship event "Chunav Manch", which is being held in Madhya Pradesh, this year.

The 2024 election is expected to be a landmark moment in the Indian political landscape, and India TV is gearing up to deliver exclusive election coverage through its dedicated 24x7 stream available on its CTV App and dedicated YouTube channel. India TV will provide round the clock analysis of latest election news and trends and political interviews. This will also include the upcoming state elections. Additionally, the exclusive election channel will feature renowned political analysts and seasoned journalists, who will provide their extensive insights of election matters. Viewers can also expect on-ground reports and firsthand accounts from India TV journalists. Lastly, interactive debates featuring politicians and pundits providing diverse opinions will be a crucial aspect.

On the launch of this new channel, Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV said, "The 2024 elections are going to be pivotal for the nation. In this regard, India TV is committed to providing authentic, unbiased, and comprehensive election coverage to its viewers. Informed decisions are made basis knowledge and correct information. This is what we aim to provide through our dedicated election channel. We are eager to contribute to the democratic process of our great nation."

She further added that, "As a media house, we remain committed to our core values of responsible and ethical journalism, impartial reporting and serving the interests of the Indian public." By focusing on news dissemination through CTV, India TV will aim to move beyond the barrier of content limitation I.e., providing content 24x7 in a structured manner as compared to linear TV.

Earlier in August, India TV, the leading Hindi news channel in India, introduced the main channel and two dedicated CTV channels on CTV devices. In addition to India TV Live, the channels also introduced India TV Speed News and India TV Aap ki Adalat. Furthermore, India TV is also planning to launch a few more channels in future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor