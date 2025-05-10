India-UAE Progressive Summit 2025 & Golden Achiever International Awards
New Delhi [India], May 10:In an age where diplomacy meets dynamism, and business blends seamlessly with cultural resonance, the India-UAE Progressive Summit 2025 emerged as a beacon of unity, innovation, and visionary leadership. Set against the cosmopolitan backdrop of Dubai, this landmark gathering brought together pioneers from across industries, nations, and generations to ignite conversations that shape tomorrow. With an ethos of collaboration and progress, the summit stood as a testimony to what two nations can achieve when driven by a common purpose and collective ambition.
India-UAE Progressive Summit 2025
In collaboration with the Golden Achiever International Awards
Venue: Hyatt Regency, Dubai
Organized by: Mann Ki Udaan Foundation
President & Founder: Adv. Chanchal Gupta
Patron: Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal – Businessman and Social Activist
Theme: “Two Nations, One Vision for Progress”
This vibrant summit united global dignitaries, trailblazing entrepreneurs, cultural ambassadors, and digital influencers—all driven by a shared vision for international harmony and sustainable progress.
Star Presence & Cultural Diplomacy
Bollywood Actor Arbaaz Khan added a touch of cinematic charm, emphasizing the power of arts in fostering global dialogue and cultural exchange.
Esteemed Guests of Honour
Dr. Munir – CEO, Al Maktoum Holding, Office of HH Sheikh Abdul Hakim Al Maktoum Group Holdings FZC
H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani – Goodwill Ambassador & President, Business Gate
H.E. Yaqoob Al Ali – Executive Chairman, Al Ali Group
Dr. Bu Abdullah – Eminent Emirati Entrepreneur
Dr. & Prof. Karthik Ramesh –
Great-Grandson of the Founder Director of BITS Pilani
Chief Transformation & Innovation Officer, Univest Business Machines, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Founder & CEO, Sentinel AI ML Labs
Co-Founder, Eminus E Global, Australia
Professor (WILP), BITS Pilani
Executive Fellow, Woxsen University
Dr. Saleh Jumah Mohammed Balhaj Al-Marashdeh – Business Consultant
Hanif Shaikh – Founder & Chairman, Emirates Holding Groups
Mr. R. Khaja Abdul Mutalib (Imran) – Managing Partner, Apex Auditing
Mr. Abdalla Al Jaffali – Emirati Actor
Ahmed Muhammad Saleh – Dubai Police
HALICONIC – Influencer & Media Presenter
Dr. Vishwanath Hiremath – Chairman, Dr. Hiremath Global Enterprises
Sai Hridayam – Social Impact Non-Profit Organization
Influencer Impact
Global digital influencers amplified the summit's reach, including:
Zam Zam Electronics (Abdul Ghafoor & Muhammad Shakoor) – 76M+ YouTube subscribers; International Performing Artist
Faisal Khan – Afghan Influencer
Hamad Albriki – Emirati Content Creator
Duolikun Saimure, Dayana Solano, Катя Нгуен, Mr. Bilal, Mahesh Agarwal – Global Content Creators & Entrepreneurs
Indian Delegation: Voices of Progress
Representing India with excellence were key members of the Mann Ki Udaan Foundation:
Kavita Rajwani
Adv. Hrithik Varshney
Sangeeta Gupta
Milli Arora
Dr. Monika Anand
Seema Dwivedi
Neeraj Gupta
Vimal Agarwal (Big Pages)
Golden Achiever International Awards 2025
Honouring Icons of Impact & Excellence
The Golden Achiever International Awards 2025 celebrated leaders and organizations driving change, fostering growth, and inspiring innovation:
Mr. Manish Agarwal – MD, Raavi Event Pvt. Ltd.
Ram Ratan Group – Represented by Vijay Chaudhrey, Avantika & Khushi
Anshul Jain (Golden Divine) – Spiritual Wellness & Holistic Development
J.D. Maheswari (SKM) – Outdoor Hospitality Partner
Yaduraj Goyal (Mana Caterers) – Culinary Services & Premium Hospitality
Ajay Agarwal (B.N. Group) – Entrepreneurial Excellence
Dinesh Rathore (Mahesh Edible Oils) – Leadership in Food Processing
Ankit Agarwal – Innovation in Footwear
Mayank Agarwal (Allen Aid's) – Education & Student Support
Nitin Goyal (Munshi Panna Masala) – FMCG & Brand Heritage
Dr. Preeti Sharma – Women's Empowerment (Mrs. Universe Charisma 2019)
Amjad Khan – Royal Arab Event
Muskaan – Royal Arab Event
Subina – Creative Excellence in Beauty & Styling
Mr. Usman (Tunday Kababi) – Indian Fine Dining Legacy
Mrs. Mehreen (Shiraz Restaurant) – Authentic Irani Cuisine
Mr. Dhaval Waghela – Gifting Partner, Emper Perfumes
Mr. Naveen (Eternal Wellness Yoga Center) – Holistic Wellness Advocacy
Mr. Sajjad Hussein – Real Estate Consultation
Sohail Zaman
Dr. Beewala, Aman & Manav Medav – Emerging Leadership
Music, Fashion & Celebration: A Night to Remember
The evening pulsed with live music performances, blending soulful melodies with energetic rhythms.
A captivating fashion show followed, showcasing stunning Indo-Western couture and traditional designs by leading designers. Models elegantly carried the spirit of global culture and creative unity on the runway.
Conclusion
The India-UAE Progressive Summit 2025 was more than an event—it was a celebration of global partnership, cultural pride, and transformational leadership.
