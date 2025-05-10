India-UAE Progressive Summit 2025 & Golden Achiever International Awards

New Delhi [India], May 10:In an age where diplomacy meets dynamism, and business blends seamlessly with cultural resonance, the India-UAE Progressive Summit 2025 emerged as a beacon of unity, innovation, and visionary leadership. Set against the cosmopolitan backdrop of Dubai, this landmark gathering brought together pioneers from across industries, nations, and generations to ignite conversations that shape tomorrow. With an ethos of collaboration and progress, the summit stood as a testimony to what two nations can achieve when driven by a common purpose and collective ambition.

India-UAE Progressive Summit 2025

In collaboration with the Golden Achiever International Awards

Venue: Hyatt Regency, Dubai

Organized by: Mann Ki Udaan Foundation

President & Founder: Adv. Chanchal Gupta

Patron: Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal – Businessman and Social Activist

Theme: “Two Nations, One Vision for Progress”

This vibrant summit united global dignitaries, trailblazing entrepreneurs, cultural ambassadors, and digital influencers—all driven by a shared vision for international harmony and sustainable progress.

Star Presence & Cultural Diplomacy

Bollywood Actor Arbaaz Khan added a touch of cinematic charm, emphasizing the power of arts in fostering global dialogue and cultural exchange.

Esteemed Guests of Honour

Dr. Munir – CEO, Al Maktoum Holding, Office of HH Sheikh Abdul Hakim Al Maktoum Group Holdings FZC

H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani – Goodwill Ambassador & President, Business Gate

H.E. Yaqoob Al Ali – Executive Chairman, Al Ali Group

Dr. Bu Abdullah – Eminent Emirati Entrepreneur

Dr. & Prof. Karthik Ramesh – Great-Grandson of the Founder Director of BITS Pilani Chief Transformation & Innovation Officer, Univest Business Machines, Abu Dhabi, UAE Founder & CEO, Sentinel AI ML Labs Co-Founder, Eminus E Global, Australia Professor (WILP), BITS Pilani Executive Fellow, Woxsen University

Dr. Saleh Jumah Mohammed Balhaj Al-Marashdeh – Business Consultant

Hanif Shaikh – Founder & Chairman, Emirates Holding Groups

Mr. R. Khaja Abdul Mutalib (Imran) – Managing Partner, Apex Auditing

Mr. Abdalla Al Jaffali – Emirati Actor

Ahmed Muhammad Saleh – Dubai Police

HALICONIC – Influencer & Media Presenter

Dr. Vishwanath Hiremath – Chairman, Dr. Hiremath Global Enterprises

Sai Hridayam – Social Impact Non-Profit Organization

Influencer Impact

Global digital influencers amplified the summit's reach, including:

Zam Zam Electronics (Abdul Ghafoor & Muhammad Shakoor) – 76M+ YouTube subscribers; International Performing Artist

Faisal Khan – Afghan Influencer

Hamad Albriki – Emirati Content Creator

Duolikun Saimure, Dayana Solano, Катя Нгуен, Mr. Bilal, Mahesh Agarwal – Global Content Creators & Entrepreneurs

Indian Delegation: Voices of Progress

Representing India with excellence were key members of the Mann Ki Udaan Foundation:

Kavita Rajwani

Adv. Hrithik Varshney

Sangeeta Gupta

Milli Arora

Dr. Monika Anand

Seema Dwivedi

Neeraj Gupta

Vimal Agarwal (Big Pages)

Golden Achiever International Awards 2025

Honouring Icons of Impact & Excellence

The Golden Achiever International Awards 2025 celebrated leaders and organizations driving change, fostering growth, and inspiring innovation:

Mr. Manish Agarwal – MD, Raavi Event Pvt. Ltd.

Ram Ratan Group – Represented by Vijay Chaudhrey, Avantika & Khushi

Anshul Jain (Golden Divine) – Spiritual Wellness & Holistic Development

J.D. Maheswari (SKM) – Outdoor Hospitality Partner

Yaduraj Goyal (Mana Caterers) – Culinary Services & Premium Hospitality

Ajay Agarwal (B.N. Group) – Entrepreneurial Excellence

Dinesh Rathore (Mahesh Edible Oils) – Leadership in Food Processing

Ankit Agarwal – Innovation in Footwear

Mayank Agarwal (Allen Aid's) – Education & Student Support

Nitin Goyal (Munshi Panna Masala) – FMCG & Brand Heritage

Dr. Preeti Sharma – Women's Empowerment (Mrs. Universe Charisma 2019)

Amjad Khan – Royal Arab Event

Muskaan – Royal Arab Event

Subina – Creative Excellence in Beauty & Styling

Mr. Usman (Tunday Kababi) – Indian Fine Dining Legacy

Mrs. Mehreen (Shiraz Restaurant) – Authentic Irani Cuisine

Mr. Dhaval Waghela – Gifting Partner, Emper Perfumes

Mr. Naveen (Eternal Wellness Yoga Center) – Holistic Wellness Advocacy

Mr. Sajjad Hussein – Real Estate Consultation

Sohail Zaman

Dr. Beewala, Aman & Manav Medav – Emerging Leadership

Music, Fashion & Celebration: A Night to Remember

The evening pulsed with live music performances, blending soulful melodies with energetic rhythms.

A captivating fashion show followed, showcasing stunning Indo-Western couture and traditional designs by leading designers. Models elegantly carried the spirit of global culture and creative unity on the runway.

Conclusion

The India-UAE Progressive Summit 2025 was more than an event—it was a celebration of global partnership, cultural pride, and transformational leadership.

