India-UK FTA empowers Indian women across sectors, integrates them into Global Value Chain

New Delhi [India], July 24 : The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), set to be formalized on Thursday, is expected to be a major turning point for women entrepreneurs and workers across India.

The agreement promises to empower women across diverse sectors, from handlooms and heritage crafts to tech startups and clean manufacturing, by helping them integrate into global value chains, access finance, and expand their ventures.

A key feature of the FTA is the removal of tariff barriers on 90 per cent of tariff lines and opening up nearly 100 per cent of trade value.

This move will significantly benefit Indian women producers by offering tariff-free access to the UK's USD 23 billion market for labour-intensive goods such as textiles, leather, and footwear.

This levels the playing field for Indian exporters, especially women, who previously faced a duty disadvantage against competitors like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Cambodia.

India's vibrant textile ecosystem is deeply rooted in the contributions of women weavers, embroiderers, dyers, and designers from regions like Kanchipuram, Bhagalpur, Jaipur, and Varanasi.

These artisans are now expected to benefit from enhanced access to global markets. The FTA is seen as a step towards amplifying their role in the fashion and design industry globally, turning them into trailblazers in premium craftsmanship.

Among the products set to gain from the agreement are the iconic Kolhapuri chappals.

Crafted by women and family-run artisan groups in Maharashtra and other regions, these handmade leather footwear products will now get duty-free access to the UK's premium market.

This will help increase brand recognition, preserve cultural identity, and boost artisan incomes, while also supporting exports of sustainable, handmade leather goods.

Women-led MSMEs will also benefit as the FTA simplifies compliance procedures and supports capacity-building and trade finance. Clusters in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal are expected to become more export-ready and gain easier access to the UK market.

From the looms of Varanasi to the digital labs in Hyderabad, and from artisan clusters in Rajasthan to startups in Bengaluru, the FTA places Indian women at the center of an inclusive and globally connected economy.

More than just a tariff reduction, the agreement aligns gender equity with national ambition, empowering women to lead, innovate, and shape the future of global trade.

