India Undergoing Transformative Journey Under Leadership of PM Modi, Says JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], February 8: In a captivating display of intellect and foresight, India's leading Hindi news channel, News18 India, orchestrated the eighth edition of its prestigious flagship summit, News18 India Chaupal. This grand event unfolded at the opulent ITC Maurya in Delhi on Monday, bringing together a constellation of the nation's luminaries, including thought leaders, policy strategists, news makers, industry experts, and youth icons. Set against the backdrop of the impending Lok Sabha elections, the summit emerged as a crucial platform for shaping the agenda that could propel India towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The session commenced with an enlightening discussion featuring Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju. Following this, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw actively participated in discussions. The lineup extended to include Congress leader Digvijay Singh, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, actor Aamir Khan, and more, creating a diverse and influential group of voices.

Addressing the News18 India Chaupal event, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda remarked on the historical significance of witnessing the Ram Mandir after 500 years. He highlighted the transformative journey the nation has undergone, attributing it to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Nadda expressed best wishes to Rahul Gandhi but noted the Congress leader's diminishing impact during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Nadda asserted the commitment to combating corruption, emphasizing that those involved would face the scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He underscored the government's dedication to upholding the rule of law, stating, "Modi government has given all freedom to all agencies to work independently."

Taking swipe on the Congress, Nadda stated that the country's grand old party is solely focused on gaining access to the corridors of power and has no genuine concern for Dalit, poor, or caste census.

The event witnessed the presence of political heavyweights, including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Additionally, BJP leader Kiren Rijiju and Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge contributed to comprehensive discussions on the nation's future.

Adding a touch of glamour, celebrities such as actor Ashutosh Rana, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and actor Ayushman Khurana lent their voices to the discussions, offering unique perspectives.

News18 India Chaupal strategically unfolded as a showcase of India's economic prowess, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to position the nation among the developed nations by 2047. Projections envision India becoming the third-largest economy by 2030, poised to surpass the US GDP by 2060.

The summit evolved into a platform for thought leaders to delve into critical themes and topics, setting the stage for the 2024 general elections. News18 India Chaupal engaged forward-looking speakers in discussions about a progressing, growing country, exploring how the abundant energy in the nation could be channeled to drive development, growth, and prosperity.

In essence, News18 India Chaupal emerged not merely as an event but as a convergence of ideas-an amalgamation of intellect and insight poised to potentially chart the course for India's evolution into a developed nation by 2047. The summit's strategic timing ahead of the elections added layers of significance, making it a catalyst for shaping India's future.

