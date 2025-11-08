India urges clarity and predictability in EU's CBAM and new steel regulation

New Delhi [India], November 8 : India has emphasised the need for clarity in and predictability in the implementation of emerging EU regulatory measures, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the proposed new steel regulation, during the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiation round held in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, a senior team of negotiators from the European Union (EU) visited New Delhi from November 3 to 7, 2025, for negotiations with Indian counterparts on the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The week-long negotiations concluded yesterday.

The week-long discussions were part of ongoing efforts to advance negotiations towards a comprehensive, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade agreement. The deliberations covered a wide range of chapters, including goods, services, investment, trade, sustainable development, rules of origin, and technical trade barriers.

As part of the negotiations, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held detailed meetings with Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission, to take stock of the progress achieved across the negotiating tracks.

The two-day stocktake meetings, held on 5-6 November 2025 in New Delhi, reviewed key outstanding issues in the India-EU FTA negotiations. Both sides agreed to accelerate further efforts towards achieving a balanced trade agreement.

The Commerce Secretary reaffirmed India's commitment to achieving an outcome that promotes economic growth and development while ensuring a fair and balanced distribution of benefits.

Both sides noted with satisfaction the substantive progress made across several negotiating areas and agreed to sustain the positive momentum. The discussions helped narrow divergences, and a common understanding was reached on many issues. The importance of continued technical-level engagement in the coming weeks was underscored to bridge the remaining gaps and work towards the shared objective of concluding the India-EU FTA negotiations at the earliest opportunity.

The negotiations and stocktake meetings reflected the strong commitment on both sides to deepen the India-EU partnership and to finalise an ambitious and forward-looking agreement that fosters resilient, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor