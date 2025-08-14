India-US BTA talks ongoing across multiple channels: Commerce Secy Sunil Barthwal

New Delhi [India], August 14 : India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) talks are ongoing across multiple channels, with both countries working towards a mutually beneficial agreement.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal on Thursday confirmed that India is actively engaged in negotiations with the US to expand trade and investment, deepening the India-US trade relationship.

Speaking on the progress made on the BTA with the US, Barthwal said, "Our bilateral trade talks with the United States are going on. We are engaged. Bilateral deliberations are happening at different levels. One is at the negotiating team's level. Another one is at the ministerial level. Third, we are addressing issues at the diplomatic level and engaging various industries, including our own, to examine their concerns. So, this negotiation is happening across various channels. These negotiations are happening, and we are engaged. The US is a very important partner for us. For the US, India is also an important partner."

While the discussions continue, there is still uncertainty regarding the exact schedule of the next negotiation round expected towards the end of August.

Barthwal further added, "Closer to the date, which is the end of August, we will be able to know how that round will be progressing."

Five rounds of negotiations have been held, with the last round taking place from July 14-18, 2025, in Washington. India and the US are discussing tariff concessions and market access in key sectors, aiming to finalise an interim deal.

The talks cover various areas, including market access, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS), Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT), digital trade, customs, and trade facilitation. Officials from both sides have engaged in in-depth talks, making progress towards crafting a balanced agreement with early wins.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, D.C., a Joint Statement was issued setting the goal to expand bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, and to pursue a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) toward that end.

Both countries aim to conclude the first tranche of the BTA by fall 2025. India and the US have set a target to double their trade to $500 billion by 2030. India is seeking improved market access for its goods and services, while the US is pushing for greater market access in key sectors

In a separate interaction, a senior government official addressed concerns over the impact of US tariffs on Indian exports.

The official noted that the government is closely monitoring the sectors most exposed to the US market and is working with key stakeholders to assess vulnerabilities.

"We are in touch with the stakeholders. We understand which sectors are more exposed to us, and our commodity divisions are in discussions with various EPCs. The Minister has also taken meetings with the EPCs, particularly with those sectors which are labour-intensive. I have also taken a meeting with our officials, who are talking to the EPCs, trying to understand their exposure to the US," the official said.

Highlighting the varying levels of export dependence, the official explained, "There are other companies which are more diversified, which are not only exporting to the US, but also exporting to the EU, exporting to the UK, exporting to other countries. Now, companies are also involved in standardising their exports; they may face some challenges that they are identifying, but they are also looking at other possibilities for diversification. And therefore, you know, our focus on this diversification and this export promotion mission is very, very important."

In early August, the US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on most Indian goods, effective August 7, with exemptions for pharmaceuticals, electronics, semiconductors, and energy products. But US President Donald Trump further imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, making the total imposition at 50 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor