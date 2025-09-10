India, US can shape resilient, balanced and transformative partnership: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi, Sep 10 India and the US can together shape a resilient, balanced and transformative partnership, said former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Wednesday.

His remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded positively to US President Donald Trump’s remark on resuming trade negotiations between India and the United States.

“The path forward lies in creating frameworks that are forward-looking and beneficial to both nations,” Kant shared in a post on social media platform X.

"India and the US can shape a partnership that is resilient, balanced, and truly transformative," he added.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, announced the resumption of discussions aimed at resolving trade barriers between the two nations.

Reacting to Trump’s remarks, PM Modi posted on X, affirming the strength of the India-US relationship and expressing confidence in the outcome of the ongoing trade dialogue.

PM Modi emphasised that the discussions will "unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership."

Kant stated that PM Modi has worked hard in boosting India’s relationship with the US.

“Since 2014, PM Narendra Modi has personally invested hugely in strengthening the India-US relationship,” Kant said.

“We must build on these efforts, anchored in shared values, converging interests, and a recognition of how much our cooperation can contribute to global stability and growth,” he added.

Trump, on Tuesday, also described PM Modi as a “very good friend” and said he looks forward to speaking with him “in the upcoming weeks.”

“I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries,” he added.

The concerns between the US and India began with Trump escalating tariffs to 50 per cent on Indian goods. While the initial duty of 25 per cent came into effect from August 7, the additional levy became effective from August 27.

Higher tariffs made Indian goods, such as shrimps, organic chemicals, carpets, apparel (both knitted and woven), among others, costly in the US market.

