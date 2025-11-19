India-US tech ties to deepen as 5G and 6G drive new opportunities, says IACC

New Delhi [India], November 19 : The next generation of communication technologies, especially 5G and 6G, will play a pivotal role in strengthening India-US collaboration in emerging tech, said Arun Karna, Executive Council Member Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), in an interaction withat the 22nd Indo-US Economic Summit.

Highlighting America's leadership in breakthrough technologies, Karna said, "The US is the innovation engine for the latest in emerging technologies like AI, ML, quantum computing, 5G, now going on to 6G. When you combine that with Indian talent, what you create is not just complementary but multiplicative."

He added that such collaboration enables innovations that can be deployed a global scale.

Karna said that the partnership is no longer limited to developing technology but is increasingly centred on ensuring responsible and secure deployment.

"It's not just technology itself, but also removing bias, building secure guardrails, and laying the right foundations of data. These are essential for AI, ML, generative AI and agentic AI to ensure progress benefits the world," he said.

Emphasising the strategic depth of the relationship, he said India and the US will remain natural partners because of shared democratic values, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.

"With such strong partners, there may be bumps on the road, but the relationship stays strong. All indicators right now are positive," he said.

Karna added that both governments are already working closely on multiple technology-led initiatives.

"The two governments are cooperating. We remain hopeful that the road ahead will be very smooth," he stated.

He declined to comment on specific plans under discussion, saying those announcements should come from the authorities. However, he stressed that ongoing conversations between both sides are "intense" and moving "in a positive direction."

The summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders and experts to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in next-generation communication, AI governance, secure data ecosystems and resilient supply chains.

Lalit Bhasin, Summit Chair & National Past President, IACC, toldthat India-US tariff war would ease in the near future and the hard stand of the US against India is softening now.

He said that the economic development in both nations would be through mutual understanding and respect.

