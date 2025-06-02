India Welcomes Lychee Season with Farm-Fresh Deliveries Across the Country

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 2: India's favourite summer indulgence is here! The much-awaited lychee season has begun, and Superplum is bringing a refreshing wave of premium, farm-fresh lychees to consumers across India, including South India and Delhi/NCR, with Mumbai coming on board soon.

These juicy, aromatic lychees are sourced from the finest orchards in Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and West Bengal, regions renowned for producing some of the best lychees in the world. Harvested at peak ripeness, the fruits are cleaned, de- stemmed, and packed at state-of-the-art facilities right at the farms. Each batch is carefully quality-checked, ensuring that only the freshest and safest fruits make their way to customers. They are then transported in refrigerated trucks directly to South and West India, preserving their taste, texture, and nutrition without the use of harmful chemicals or sulphites.

Traditionally, access to such high-quality lychees was limited to regions close to the farms. A large portion of fruit would often spoil during long-distance transport, making it nearly impossible for people in the South and Western parts of the country to enjoy them at their best. In fact, more than 40% of India's lychee harvest goes to waste every year due to poor supply chain infrastructure.

Superplum is tackling this challenge through a modern, tech-enabled cold chain that keeps lychees cool and fresh from farm to table.

What makes these lychees even more special is Superplum's traceability technology.

Every pack comes with a QR code that lets consumers trace their fruit back to the specific farm it came fromgiving them insight into the journey of their food, and the confidence of knowing exactly what they're eating.

These fresh and luscious lychees are now available on Swiggy Instamart, Amazon Fresh, Flipkart, and at modern retail stores like Lulu and Metrodelivered fresh and fast, without the mess of stems or leaves.

With Superplum, lychee season isn't just backit's better than ever!

Superplum is an Indian agritech company revolutionizing the fresh fruit industry with a fully digital innovative supply chain. By partnering directly with farmers across India, Superplum delivers high-quality, safe-to-eat fruits to consumers in India and to retailers globally. With a focus on sustainability, transparency, and taste, Superplum is committed to enhancing the fruit-buying experience while uplifting Indian agriculture.

