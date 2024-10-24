"India wil be biggest intelligence market" says Mukesh Ambani as Reliance-NVIDIA partner to build cutting-edge AI infra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : To strengthen India's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA announced a partnership between Reliance and NVIDIA to establish cutting-edge AI infrastructure in the country, at the NVIDIA AI Summit 2024, held in Mumbai.

Huang announced, "In order to lead an artificial intelligence, you need to have AI model technology that India has, you need to have data and the last thing you need to have is AI infrastructure and we are announcing that Reliance and NVIDIA are partnering to build AI infrastructure here in India. In order to create that in the flywheel is one of the greatest advantages that India has which is a very large population of users."

Mukesh Ambani, Managing Director of Reliance Industries expressed confidence in India's capabilities, stating, "India will be one of the biggest intelligence markets. It is not only our aspirations, but I think it is just the raw gene pool and the row gene power that exists in India, the youth power that exists in India that drives intelligence and hopefully, once we drive intelligence for our domestic markets, we will use intelligent services beyond software to integrate with the rest of the world.

He added, "And Indians now will not only export CEOs to the world's largest companies but hundreds of millions of Indians. And hundreds of millions will deliver AI services to help a better world."

Huang echoed Ambani's sentiments, saying, "India used to be a country that produced software. You exported software. In the future India is going to export AI. I hope to partner with all of you to enable India to be at the centre of this new industrial revolution."

Ambani further stated, "What you (Jensen Huang) are driving is the knowledge revolution, converting into what I call is the intelligence revolution and that drives prosperity across the world for all the 8 billion people and I think what we are at the door steps of is the new intelligence age."

Quoting the prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ambani emphasised, "As our Prime minister has said that this is new aspirational India. What we have today is- we are among the only county in the world where the average age of 1.4 billion Indians is below 35."

He added, "So, what is driving our economy is not only new technology AI but also aspirations. And I believe that his (PM) leadership in terms of converting India to a premier digital society has been vital and continues to drive activity at the ground level."

"India is fast becoming an innovation hub for the world in terms of where we are and not the manufacturing hub," Ambani stated.

Highlighted India's robust digital infrastructure, Ambani said, "What we have also have is the necessary infrastructure and we have been fortunate that we have the connectivity infrastructure which is equivalent to the roads. I believe, apart from the US and China, India has the best digital connectivity infrastructure- 4G, 5G and the broadband in the world."

