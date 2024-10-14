"India will be growth engine of future,": Education Minister at USISPF Summit

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that an NEP-led transformations was taking place in India's education system and its pivotal role was in transforming our young demography into future-ready, responsible global citizens. The Minister was speaking at USISPF India Leadership Summit 2024 in the capital.

Pradhan said that the primary focus of NEP 2020, is to create a vision, and create confidence among the students.

"NEP has completed four years. It is a philosophical document to produce, to create globally responsible citizens, because India is a country of town population next on three decades, that demographic dividend will be with India. For me, the primary focus of NEP 2020, is to create a vision, and create confidence among the students and also develop competency. Because competency is more important than degree and certificate," he said.

The Education Minister said that in the next two decades India will be the growth engine of the Global Economy.

"NEP-led transformations taking place in India's education system and its pivotal role in transforming our young demography into future-ready, responsible global citizens. In the next two decades, India will be the growth engine of the global economy. Priority areas of NEP integration of technology in education, encouraging learning in Indian languages, fostering a culture of research & innovation and thrust on competencies & employability skills, places India well to reap its demographic dividend. NEP 2020 is going to have a global impact," he said

"Another focus of NEP is Global standard research. Tie up with institutions, tie up with new areas, tie up with governments," Pradhan added.

Pradhan said that all youngsters must get opportunity to pursue quitable education.

"We have to give opportunity to all our youngsters, equitable education, inclusive education, affordable education, and quality education. We are inviting foreign universities in India to open their campuses in India. Sizable Indian students are going to overseas. For Speed, around a million youngsters are going to different part of the world for the higher studies," he said.

This National Education Policy aims to address the many growing developmental imperatives. This Policy proposes the revision and revamping of all aspects of the education structure, including its regulation and governance, to create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st century education.

