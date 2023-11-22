India won the title of world champion in Russia

Captured the number one trophy by winning the most medals.

New Delhi (India), November 22: In the Grappling World Championship held in Moscow, Russia from 17 to 19 November, India’s Grappling Team achieved the title of champion by winning 105 medals. India won 23 gold, 30 silver, and 52 bronze medals and captured the number one trophy by defeating Russia.

Grappling is a part of wrestling, in which mostly Russia has been on top but this time the Indian team has set a world record by defeating the Russian team. 86 players of India played the game with great strength and enthusiasm by defeating all the countries and claiming the champion trophy, to fulfill the aspirations envisioned by Prime Minister Modi. The National Grappling team from India was led by GCI Chairman Mr. Dinesh Kapoor, Birju Sharma, Vinod Sharma Vijay Saganwan, and Subhash Dawar, Chairman of Surat Gujarat Company Alliance. Notably, 7 players from Gujarat, all proud daughters of the state, clinched a total of 7 medals, including 1 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

To encourage the players before the team’s departure to Moscow, many well-known dignitaries and film stars of the country sent off the players with good wishes, which included Sports and Home Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghvi and Sports Minister from the Centre, Anurag Thakur. All these good wishes filled a different enthusiasm among the players and the players did what the countrymen had expected.

It is a matter of great pride for our country that even though we could not win the World Cup in Cricket, we made up for it by defeating 19 countries and winning the title of Champion in Grappling.

