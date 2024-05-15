India, Zimbabwe hold third session of joint trade committee

New Delhi [India], May 15 : The delegates of India and Zimbabwe held the third session of the India-Zimbabwe Joint Trade Committee (JTC) in Delhi.

During the session, both sides reviewed the bilateral trade and noted the vast potential that exists between the two countries.

The session was jointly chaired by Priya P. Nair, Economic Adviser of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Rudo. M. Faranisi, Chief Director of Economic Cooperation, International Trade, and Diaspora at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Government of Zimbabwe.

"Both sides agreed to make concerted efforts towards enhancing bilateral trade. Both sides agreed to explore signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for regulatory cooperation in Digital transformation solutions, Tele-medicines, Rough diamonds, fast payments system and traditional medicine among others" said the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

In this session, both sides identified several areas of focus for enhancing bilateral cooperation in pharmaceuticals, Geospatial Sector, healthcare, machinery and mechanical appliances, vehicles, electrical machinery, mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of distillation, plastics and articles, iron and steel, agriculture and food processing, engineering sector, renewable energy, digital economy, textiles, capacity building, etc.

The delegates also agreed on closer collaboration between the Investment Promotion Agencies and Chambers of Commerce of both sides. The deliberations of the 3rd Session of India-Zimbabwe JTC were cordial and forward-looking, indicative of the amicable and special relations between the two countries.

