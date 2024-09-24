IndiaAI invites nominations for AI fellowships for B.Tech, M.Tech, and PhD scholars

New Delhi [India], September 24 : IndiaAI - Independent Business Division (IBD) is inviting nominations from B.Tech and M.Tech students for the IndiaAI Fellowship.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, IndiaAI is reaching out to the Top 50 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) research institutes to confirm their participation in the fellowship programme, specifically for new PhD students pursuing research in Artificial Intelligence.

IndiaAI encourages B.Tech and M.Tech students working on AI-related projects to apply for the IndiaAI Fellowship. This fellowship will supplement any existing financial support and cover the duration of the project, offering one year of funding for B.Tech students and two years for M.Tech students.

Applications must be submitted via the official form by September 30, 2024, available at: IndiaAI Fellowship Nomination Form.

IndiaAI is also offering fellowship opportunities to full-time PhD scholars specialising in Artificial Intelligence at the top 50 NIRF-ranked research institutes.

These institutes are invited to confirm their participation by agreeing to admit new PhD students under the IndiaAI Fellowship. PhD scholars under this fellowship must not receive any other scholarship or salary.

Institutes are requested to submit their approval, on official letterhead signed by the head of the institute, to Smt. Kavita Bhatia, Sci 'G' & GC (AI & ET), via email at kbhatia@meity.gov.in by September 30, 2024.

IndiaAI will select candidates based on their eligibility, the relevance of their research proposals, student profiles, and the availability of fellowships at the national level.

IndiaAI, part of the Digital India Corporation under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), is the executing body of the IndiaAI Mission.

This mission aims to democratise the benefits of AI, enhance India's global AI leadership, promote technological self-reliance, and ensure the ethical and responsible use of AI across various sectors of society.

Students may submit their nominations at https://indiaai.gov.in/article/proforma-for-submission-of-nominations-for-indiaai-fellowship-under-the-indiaai-mission as per the prescribed guidelines by September 30, 2024.

