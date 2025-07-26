Indian Abacus Olympiad 2025 Draws 2,500 Students to Chennai for National-Level Math & Skill Contest

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26: The sixth Indian Abacus Olympiad, a Math and Skill development Competition, was held at the sprawling Chennai Trade Centre at Nandambakkam.

Students from Abacus centres different states of the country took part in this competition.

A total of 2500 students had registered for their participation in the competition at different levels.

The event comprised 6 batches of 480 students each and took part in the exam.

Considering the 8 levels and 3 age groups, the event saw 24 Champions and 24 each of 1st Winner to 6th Winner.

Around 25% of the students who participated got Near to Winner prizes based on the ranking they attained, along with gift items.

All the participants got the participants Certificate, Medal and consolation trophy, according to a press release.

Indian Abacus Private Limited Chairman and Managing Director Dr N Basheer Ahamed, Dr S Shameem, Deputy Director, State Council of Educational Research and Tamil Nadu and Commissionr of Labour S A Raman were the chief guests for the inaugural and the valedictory respectively.

The day long event concluded by honouring National level Champion of Champions for the year 2025, All India Best Franchisees, Well performing Franchisees and Well performing Abacus Tutors from different parts of the state.

Dr Basheer Ahmed, CMD., of Indian Abacus, also announced that the Indian Abacus Pvt. Ltd. has been officially appointed as the WAAMA (World Association of Abacus and Mental Arithmetic, China), Council Member representing India. This recognition and appointment belong to every child who believed in the power of learning, to every parent and educator who supported our mission, and to every member of the Indian Abacus family, he said.

Regarding this competition, he said, "Our first objective is that not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in small villages across India, ordinary and all students should become achievement students using this mathematics training. Not only that, but also at the global level, Indian students should achieve achievements in Arithmetic and skill development training. Towards that goal, we have been conducting it successfully every year for 26 years.

He also said that if this is also held as an international competition and if the state government introduces this as a mathematics subject and skill development training in government schools, we can make our Indian students excel in education on the world stage internationally.

Thank you, WAAMA China, for this incredible recognition. And thank you, India, for trusting our vision, he added.

