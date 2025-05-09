Indian Abacus Pvt. Ltd. Joins WAAMA Council, Elevating India's Role in Global Mental Arithmetic Education (Indian Abacus)

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 9: Indian Abacus Pvt. Ltd., a trailblazer in abacus-based mental arithmetic education, has been officially inducted as a Council Member unit of the World Association of Abacus and Mental Arithmetic (WAAMA, China). This significant development was announced during the Second Meeting of the Sixth Council and the Ninth Seminar for Academic Exchanges on Abacus and Mental Arithmetic, held on April 10, 2025, in Beijing, China.

The hybrid event, combining both online and on-site participation, convened over 80 directors and representatives from WAAMA member units worldwide. WAAMA President Ou Wenhan delivered the annual work report, highlighting the organization's commitment to promoting abacus and mental arithmetic education globally.

Indian Abacus Pvt. Ltd.'s inclusion as a Council Member underscores India's growing influence in the field of Abacus based math skills and mental arithmetic education. The company's innovative approach, particularly the development of the Slider Abacus Tool, has garnered international recognition. This tool enhances children's visual memory and concentration in addition tobasic math for primary school children by integrating color-coded sliders, making arithmetic learning more engaging and effective.

During the seminar, Dr. Basheer Ahamed N., Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Abacus Pvt. Ltd., and Inventor - Indian Abacus Instruments presented a paper detailing the positive impact of the Slider Abacus Tool on children's cognitive development. He discussed how the tool has facilitated the widespread adoption of abacus and mental arithmetic education across India, contributing to the nation's educational advancement in the field of abacus based math skills.

Dr. Basheer's presentation resonated with attendees, highlighting the significance of integrating traditional educational tools with modern pedagogical methods. His insights into the Slider Abacus Tool's role in enhancing visual memory and promoting mental arithmetic skills among children were particularly well-received.

Indian Abacus Pvt. Ltd.'s elevation to a Council Member unit within WAAMA, China signifies a milestone in the company's journey and reflects India's commitment to advancing mental arithmetic education. This recognition is expected to foster greater collaboration between Indian educational institutions and international counterparts, promoting the exchange of knowledge and best practices in abacus-based learning.

As Indian Abacus Pvt. Ltd. continues to innovate and expand its reach, its role within WAAMA will be instrumental in shaping the future of mental arithmetic education on a global scale. The company's dedication to enhancing cognitive skills among children aligns with WAAMA's mission to promote mental arithmetic as a vital component of educational development worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor