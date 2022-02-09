Indian Achievers Forum confers Vikas Chadha Glory of India Year award

, Managing Director, received the prestigious 'Glory of India' award 2021 by Indian Achievers Forum. He was recognised for outstanding professional achievement & contribution in national building.

"I am honored that my work has been recognized by an eminent panel of jury of Glory of India award. This award is further testimony to the India's best-in-class financial & accounting capabilities and the rich talent pool that is helping global clients to achieve strategic outcomes, achieve greater agility and drive new growth areas in this ever-changing business environment," said Vikas Chadha, MD-GI Outsourcing on receiving the award. "In this journey, I have been supported by my GI team across India and UK, this award belongs to all of them."

Being the Managing Director of GI Outsourcing, Vikas aims to make GI a truly Global Interconnected solutions provider by enriching the working lives of others through enhanced efficiencies, automation, and expertise. He has created several pillars in existing lines of business to leverage their strengths on quality and service with existing UK service businesses. He is also adding new lines of business which are complementary and high-value addition, and expanding business to other geographies.

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, accounting outsourcing service forms a critical function in the overall finance and accounting market. The global market for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing estimated at US$37.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9 per cent over the analysis period.

The report also states that the pandemic has accelerated the demand for F&A outsourcing. Outsourcing service providers would increasingly leverage advanced technologies like machine automation and artificial intelligence for speeding up tasks and increasing productivity for clients. The finance and accounting outsourcing domain is witnessing a pressing need for providers to migrate from archaic pricing models towards automation initiatives to stay relevant and ensure renewal of service contracts.

GI is looking at robust expansion plans and strengthening its footprint globally in various areas of finance and accounting. They are rapidly increasing their reach in India including new offices in Ahmedabad and Delhi NCR to nurture and acquire the best accounting talent in the industry. In terms of market growth, they have been working on a strategy to take GI beyond the UK and Europe into other important markets of the USA, Canada, Australia, and Singapore. This will make GI a global player with the best accounting talent and training.

The Glory of India Awards are a celebration of individual excellence and are presented annually to professionals from diverse fields in recognition of sterling merit, exemplary performance and outstanding contribution to the nation's growth through their respective professions.

Based in the UK, GI is an outstanding outsourcing solution for accountants and business owners. Drawing from a wide-range of industry experts and accounting specialists to fill in the gaps and help business transform unprofitable clients into profitable ones. With over 20 years of experience, they are one of the most trusted leading financial services & accountancy firms to deliver the highest quality of work, on time, every time. They provide all aspects of financial services including Management accounting, Book keeping, taxation, and cloud computing, virtual CFO and controllerships. GI has a presence in UK and India with offices in London, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and corporate office in Mumbai and a pool of more than 200 finance and accounting professionals working diligently to provide impeccable service to valuable customers. GI Outsourcing today works with all the major cloud accounting software suppliers, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, CCH, CaseWare, Iris as well as many of the large ERP systems, such as Dynamics, SAP and Oracle.

