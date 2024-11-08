Indian Achievers’ Forum highlights the Evolving role of Indians in the global economy

New Delhi [India] November 8:A webinar addressing “The Evolving Role of Indians in the Global Economy” was organized by the Indian Achievers’ Forum. During the informative session, esteemed panelists from diverse sectors and countries imparted their insights and experiences. The panel discussion was skillfully moderated by Dr. Shabnam Asthana, Director of the Indian Achievers’ Forum and Managing Editor of CSR Times.

The webinar commenced with opening remarks from Mr. Prashant Das, Associate Editor of CSR Times and Director of the Indian Achievers’ Forum. His insights and leadership set a positive tone for the discussion ahead.

Dr. Asthana initiated the discussion by presenting key questions to esteemed panelists. One of the esteemed panelists was Mr. Anil Kumar Patel, founder of Amplify Dreams. Mr. Anil, with extensive experience in training and placing over 25,000 individuals globally, highlighted the potential of skilled Indian IT professionals, particularly in tech hubs like Silicon Valley. He opined that while the Indian IT industry grows, there is a significant shortage of trained resources, suggesting that addressing this gap is crucial for future growth.

Another panelist Mr. Shishir Sarkar, an enterprise architect with nearly 16 years in building enterprise systems, reflected on the evolution of technologies, indicating that while traditional methods dominated in the late ’90s, emerging fields like AI and cloud computing have reshaped the landscape. He emphasized the need for educational institutions to update modules to prepare graduates for modern demands, bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Mr. Nagarjuna Reddy Aturi, a regional director, integrates Ayurvedic principles with modern science brought to the surface that Ayurveda has influenced health trends across Asia for centuries, and its adoption in the West is growing, although with modern interpretations. He discussed initiatives by the Isha Foundation to promote traditional wellness practices and expand Ayurveda's reach globally.

Another panelist, Mr. Jawahar Govindraj, a seasoned technology expert in generative AI with 30 years of experience, he traveled to countries like Australia, Iceland, Singapore, and the U.S., witnessing India’s strong technical capabilities. They now excel in AI, data engineering, automation, Java, and more, supporting industries like BFSI, semiconductors, and manufacturing globally.

He also explained that with rapid technological changes every six months, India has adapted quickly, leading in areas like digital transformation, AI, blockchain, and quantum science. Their skill set adds value by enhancing quality, productivity, and efficiency, positioning India to grow further and lead in the tech landscape.

During the webinar, few award winners who have brought laurels to the nation were also acknowledged.

In the conclusion remarks, Dr. Shabnam Asthana expressed her gratitude to all the panelists for the enriching discussion. India is evolving into a significant force in the global economy, positioning itself as a leader in the rapidly changing landscape. As we move forward, adaptability and forward-thinking will be crucial for our success. The global economy is dynamic, and India's ability to embrace change will be key.

As the world navigates through evolving economic landscapes, the webinar served as a beacon of optimism, showcasing the resilience and ingenuity of the evolving role of Indians in the global economy and with a promise to collectively work towards the development of all.

