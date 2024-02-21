Indian Achievers’ Forum Recognizes Outstanding Contributions to “Impactful Sustainable Business Practices” at National Conclave 2024

New Delhi (India), February 20: The Indian Achievers' Forum (IAF), dedicated to acknowledging and honoring commendable efforts, successfully concluded its National Conclave 2024 under the theme “Impactful Sustainable Business Practices.” This annual event provided a vibrant platform to celebrate individuals and organizations committed to such practices.

The National Conclave 2024 unfolded on February 15 at India Habitat Centre, bringing together a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, award recipients, and over 200 delegates. Notably, the event bestowed the prestigious Indian Achievers' Award upon Government, PSUs Corporates, Corporate Foundations, NGOs, MSMEs, Start-ups, and individuals for their exceptional contributions to nation- building.

The summit commenced with an inaugural ceremony followed by enlightening addresses from eminent personalities. Chief Guest, Ms. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, extended her congratulations to all participants and winners, emphasizing the pivotal role of women in collective growth. She remarked, “Women will accomplish great feats, and equal rights should be granted to foster national growth.”

The event featured distinguished Guests of Honor, including Shri Sunil Shastri Ji, President of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Foundation & Patron of the Indian Achievers' Forum (IAF); Dr. Vijay Jolly, Senior Leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Mr. Surendra Nath Tripathi, Retired IAS, Director General of the Indian Institute of Public Administration; and H.E. Ms. Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to India.

Shri Sunil Shatri Ji said, “Such events give motivation to all of us to become better human beings. I would like add to my late father's saying, Jai Jawan , Jai Kisaan aur Jai Insaan.” Dr Vijay Jolly expressed, “I would like to congratulate all the award winners. We need more thoughtful individuals and organisations like you for the country's development.” Mr. Surendra Nath Tripathi emphasized collective efforts toward sustainable business practices for the betterment of future generations.

Few of the award winners were-

Kehul Patel, Founder & Director, dot Professionals Private Limited Sandeep Maheshwari, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Raymond Realty Jidesh Gopinathan, Head – IT, The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd. Mansi Mathur, Consultant, Intellect Design Arena Karthik Balasubramanian, Quality Engineering Manager, Accenture Ranadeep Reddy Palle, Software Engineer, Zoom Satish Padmanabhan, Head – Financial Markets Metadata & Data Quality,Standard Chartered JAYA PRASAD RAO ADNALA, Advanced App Engineering Associate Manager, Accenture Australia Shubham Piyushbhai Patel, Senior Software Engineer, Apple Inc. Ashish Saxena, President, Innova Solutions Mr. Shreyas Sathe, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Hybrid Adtech Pvt. Ltd.

Narayana Challa, Director of ERP Strategy, Cabinetworks Group Sagar Jadhav, Director – Technology, Amura Marketing Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Mohan Rao Goli, Corporate Vice President & Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Samsung R&D Institute India – Bangalore Pvt. Ltd. Sudha Kiran Kumar Gatala, Senior Manager, LTI Mind Tree Pranith Shetty, Senior Information Security & Risk Management Lead, Cisco Joel Lopes, Staff Software Engineer, Cruise LLC Amrita Choudhary, Senior Accountant, Wasabi Technologies Ms. Saiteja Chatrati, Technology Consultant & Subject Matter Expert, Slalom Koushik Urs K, CEO, Flenoid Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Roshan Mahant , enior Technical Consultant, Launch IT Corp Hariprasad Kapilavai, Sr. Technology Architect (Multi-Cloud), Data-Core Systems Bhushan Tripathi, Chief Human Resources Officer, GM Modular Private Limited Rajat Suvra Das,Senior Director – Business Development, L&T Technology Services Dr. Jyoti Prakash Dash, CGM, National Academy of Defence Production (NADP)

Dr. Jyoti Prakash Dash CGM National Academy of Defence Production (NADP)The conclave showcased the Indian Achiever's Awards recipients across various fields, followed by a thought- provoking panel discussion on “Impactful Sustainable Business Practices.” Esteemed panellists shared insights on their pivotal role in nation-building, including Dr. Somnath Singh, Deputy Director of the United Nations Global Compact Network India (UN GCNI); Parimala Jaggesh, Founder & CEO of Alamirap Nutrition Private Limited; Mr. Shantanu Kodesia, Head of Operations at Sun Life Global Solutions; Dr. KK Upadhyay, Professor and Chairperson of the Centre for Sustainability & CSR at BIMTECH; and Ms. Sanchita Vaish, Company Secretary and CSR Lead at Baker Hughes. Brigadier Arun Gupta, Corporate Trainer, and Life Coach skillfully moderated the engaging panel discussion.

The gathering witnessed these esteemed guests inspire participants with renewed fervor and compassion for social endeavors. Mr. Harish Chandra , President of the Indian Achievers’ Forum extended his congratulations to all winners and participants, thanking the event’s partners for their pivotal role in ensuring its success. The summit concluded with a resounding vote of thanks, leaving attendees galvanized and determined to sustain their collective efforts for national betterment.

