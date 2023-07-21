Indian Actress Prajakta Shinde in the role of a bubbly girl in the romantic Marathi film “Tujhyat Me”, in theaters on July 21

New Delhi (India), July 21: Film Indian actress Prajakta Shinde is on cloud nine these days. Many of her projects are going to be released back to back. Her romantic Marathi film “Tujhyat Me” is releasing on the big screen on 21st July, and its trailer is being liked by the audience.

Indian Actress Prajakta Shinde is very excited about her film. She says that as romantic as the name of the film is, the story of the film is also very unique. In this film, I am playing the character of a very bubbly girl named Rani. I am a very bubbly girl in real life too. So I really enjoyed playing this role.”

Prajakta Shinde further said that though shooting in Chandrapur in the scorching heat of 50 degrees Celsius was a very challenging task, it was possible because of the hard work of all my co-artists, director and the entire team.

Let us tell you that apart from Prajakta Shinde, Shaktiveer Dhiraal, Bharat Ganeshpure, and Heena Panchal have played the lead roles in the film Tujhyat Me.

Produced by Piyush Ambatkar and P.S. Ambatkar, the director of this film is Dr. Shankar Chowdhary.

Recently, Prajakta Shinde was also seen in producer Raju Bharati’s Hindi film Bera Ek Aghori. One of his albums Haathon Mein Haath from Zee Music has also become very popular and was directed by Bollywood director Aslam Khan.

Prajakta Shinde’s other Marathi comedy film, ‘Email Female’, was released on 17th December 2021. Her look and her performance were highly appreciated. In this, she plays Monica, who tries to attract boys through the Internet.

It is worth mentioning that before showing her charm on the big screen, actress Prajakta Shinde made her acting debut in TV serials. Prajakta, who has been a fan of Madhuri Dixit’s dance and acting since childhood, has completed an acting course in Mumbai. Prajakta’s Marathi film Pursha has been screened in several film festivals and won accolades.

Prajakta Anil Shinde, a resident of Satara, Maharashtra, has obtained the degree of B.Com. Although she is also ready to give bold scenes, but she says that it depends on the demand of the story and the concept.

