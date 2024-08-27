Indian Army orders an additional 73,000 SIG716 rifles: SIG SAUER

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Ammunition and pistol maker SIG SAUER has announced a second procurement contract with India's Ministry of Defence to supply an additional 73,000 SIG716 rifles.

When completed, 145,400 such rifles will be in service with the Indian Army, a statement from Sig Sauer said.

"We are proud to be a partner in the modernization effort of the Indian Army, and prouder still that the SIG716 rifle achieves the Ministry of Defence's modernization goals with the second largest army in the world," said Ron Cohen, President and CEO, SIG SAUER.

The Ministry of Defence first awarded SIG SAUER a contract for the SIG716 in 2019 for 72,400 rifles.

The successful "fielding and overwhelming" acceptance by soldiers led to this follow-on award for an additional rifles, the company said in the statement.

"Since the initial fielding of the SIG716, we have received phenomenal end-user feedback on the performance and reliability of the platform. Throughout this time, we have strengthened and further solidified our partnership with the Indian Ministry of Defence and are honored to earn their continued trust equiping their frontline infantrymen."

The SIG716 is an enhanced AR platform chambered in 7.62 NATO featuring a 16-inch barrel, M-LOIC handguard, and a 6-position telescoping stock.

SIG SAUER designs and builds the SIG716 rifles for the Indian Army and for all of its customers in the United States.

