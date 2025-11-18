Indian Author & Explorer Creates History: First Indian to Cover All 36 States and All 7 Continents

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 18: Dr. Rishi Raj, a renowned author, famous for his writings on patriotism and Travel has become a first Indian to complete a historic travel milestone by visiting all 36 states/UTs of India as well as all seven continents of the world.

On 16th, November 2025, Dr. Rishi Raj set foot on Antarctica, the seventh continent of his journey, carrying the Indian Tricolour as a symbol of national pride and a spirit of Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat.

This achievement making him possibly the first Indian to combine such extensive travel within India with exploration across all continents.

Dr. Rishi Raj's journey began in 1994 when he joined Indian Railways. In the early years, he travelled across most Indian states. In 2008, he completed the pilgrimage to all Jyotirlingas and the Char Dham of India. Later, in 2012, his expedition to Kailash Mansarovar opened a new chapter of global travel. Over the past 31 years, this continuous journey has brought him to this historic milestone today.

He also carried a banner urging the world to "Save Our Mother Earth," reinforcing his commitment to environmental consciousness.

In honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth centenary, he displayed a special banner bearing the Iron Man's photograph as a mark of deep respect for the nation's great unifier.

Speaking from Antarctica, Dr. Rishi Raj said, "From the Himalayas to Antarctica, I carried the spirit of Bharat with me. This journey is not just about travel it is about unity, patriotism, and responsibility towards our planet. Wherever I go, India travels with me."

Apart from his professional role at DMRC, Dr. Rishi Raj is a prolific writer, who has written more than 28 books including story books for children related to history and patriotism. He has also produced over 600 short films on patriotism and India's cultural heritage under his channel Exploring India with Rishi.

Dr. Rishi Raj now plans to dedicate this achievement to inspire Indian youth towards patriotism, sustainable travel, and climate awareness. He is also preparing to file for recognition with leading record bodies.

Dr. Rishi Raj

Additional General Manager (Operations), DMRC

Awarded the Rahul Sankrityayan Award by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India for his four books.

Author of multiple acclaimed travel and patriotic books

Content creator with 600+ short films under Exploring India with Rishi

