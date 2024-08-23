Indian Breakers Shine at R16 World Breaking Championship, and Historic 4th Place Finish for Koushik Nikil at K-POP World Finals in Suwon, South Korea

India PR Distribution

Suwon [South Korea], August 23: Indian dancers have made the nation proud at the prestigious R16 World Breaking Championship and K-POP World Finals, both held at the Suwon Convention Center, South Korea. The events, organized by the Korea Dance Organization and supported by Suwon City and Korea Tourism and Mooto, showcased the immense talent of over 2,000 breakers and 5,000 K-POP dancers from around the globe.

In a stellar performance, Bboy Tornado (Ramesh) and Bboy Antique (Ankit) clinched the bronze medal for India in the fiercely competitive Crew Vs Crew category at the R16 World Breaking Championship. The event saw participation from over 48 countries, with breakers from all over the world vying for the top spots. The journey to the World Finals was arduous, with over 2,000 breakers competing in national qualifiers across the globe for a chance to perform on the world stage.

In another remarkable achievement, Koushik Nikil became the first Indian to secure 4th place at the K-POP World Finals. Competing against over 5,000 K-POP dancers from 16 countries, Koushik's performance was a historic moment for India in the global K-POP arena.

Adding to India's triumph, 7-year-old Myra Jain made history by winning the gold medal in the Street Dance category, showcasing exceptional talent at such a young age. "Myra's victory is a testament to the growing influence and success of Indian dancers on the global stage" says Akash Raj, Choreographer of Myra.

In total, 18 dancers represented India across various categories, including street dance, K-POP, and breaking, marking a significant presence in these international competitions.

Pranav Padmachandran, President of Dance Arts India Council and Founder of "High On Dance" studio led the Indian contingent with dedication and passion, ensuring that Indian talent was represented on the world stage with excellence. India had 1 official judge, Mrs Shivapriya Pranav judged the folklore category.

Looking ahead, Dance Arts India Council is excited to announce the upcoming K-POP National Qualifier, set to take place on September 14, 2024, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This event will serve as the gateway to the World K-POP Championship in August 2025. Aspiring K-POP dancers from across India are invited to participate, with the opportunity to represent the nation on the global stage.

For further details and registration, please visit @kpopindiaproject on Instagram.

